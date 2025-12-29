Generals Blanked by Petes in Low-Scoring Contest

Published on December 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals returned to action in hopes of getting back in the win column, but were shutout by Easton Rye and the Peterborough Petes, 2-0.

It was a tight, physical and tense battle between two of the fiercest rivals across the entire CHL, but only two goals went up on the board: both on the stick of Peterborough's Leon Kolarik.

Matthew Humphries made his first start in two weeks and had to come up with some ten-bell saves early on as the Petes came out firing in the first ten minutes of action.

The Generals were able to feed off the early saves and picked up the pace. Despite having a power play goal taken away after a coach's challenge for offside, they still finished the first period strong.

Early in the second, it would be the Petes getting the icebreaker right off an offensive zone faceoff. Leon Kolarik won a battle for a loose puck from the circle, took it to the net and tucked it between a sprawling Humphries and the left post.

Peterborough continued to put on pressure throughout the middle frame, but more key saves from Humphries and two key penalty kills by the Gens' defense at the end of the period kept it a one-goal game.

As the third period ticked away, Oshawa attempted to get the game equalized but were stuffed out numerous times by goaltender Rye and the Petes' tight defense, only generating seven shots in the final frame.

In a last-minute push, the Generals pulled Humphries to make it a six-on-four advantage and put on tons of pressure. Unfortunately, their efforts were not enough and Kolarik iced it with his second of the game right before time expired.

Despite Matthew Humphries making another strong impression with a 38-save performance, Easton Rye came out with some big saves of his own against Oshawa's offense, leading to his first shutout of the season.

These two rivals will meet again in the near future: January 8th in Peterborough for their fifth matchup of the season with the Generals looking to avenge tonight's defeat.

Oshawa has a busy week ahead of them after playing their final game at the TCC in 2025. They head to Niagara to take on the IceDogs on New Year's Eve before coming home for an afternoon matchup with the Ottawa 67's on New Year's Day. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

No Scoring

2nd Period Scoring:

PBO 1st Goal: Leon Kolarik (10) Unassisted at 5:52

3rd Period Scoring:

PBO 2nd Goal (EN): Leon Kolarik (11) from James Petrovski at 19:53

PBO Power Play: 0/3

OSH Power Play: 0/2

Easton Rye (PBO): 25 saves on 25 shots

Matthew Humphries (OSH): 38 saves on 39 shots







