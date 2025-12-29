Colts Hold off North Bay

Published on December 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts returned to the ice with intensity, opening their matchup against the North Bay Battalion with a commanding first period highlighted by Ben Hrebik's outstanding performance.

Offensively, Barrie struck first as Jonah McCormick notched his third goal of the season, assisted by Alex Assadourian and Evan Passmore. The Colts continued to apply pressure, and Eamon Edgar extended the lead with his third goal of the season, assisted by Jaiden Newton and Teague Vader, giving Barrie a strong advantage through the first two periods.

North Bay cut the deficit in the third period with a goal from Evgeny Dubrovtsev, making it 2-1 and creating a tense finish. Barrie responded late in the period as Brad Gardiner capitalized on an open-net opportunity to secure the victory. Gardiner logged key minutes, demonstrating dominance in the faceoff circle and providing crucial stability down the stretch. Hrebik, facing a total of 46 shots, turned away 45 attempts, keeping North Bay off the scoreboard and setting the tone for the contest.

The Colts now turn their attention to continuing this momentum at their annual New Year's Eve Game on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Sadlon Arena.

Fans are encouraged to get tickets here and join Barrie for a night of high-energy hockey to close out 2025.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.