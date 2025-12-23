Barrie Colts Weekly Report

Published on December 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts closed out a demanding three-in-three weekend marked by disciplined defensive play, a milestone performance in goal, and continued growth throughout the lineup.

Forward Calvin Crombie returned to the lineup and brought immediate stability to the Colts' front end during a busy stretch of the schedule. In the paint, Arvin Jaswal delivered a standout performance, recording his first career OHL shutout in a shootout victory in Brampton after stopping all 33 shots in the game. Forward Brad Gardiner sealed the win in the shootout, capitalizing alongside Jaswal's standout performance.

Barrie's weekend concluded with a home loss to the London Knights on Ugly Christmas Sweater Night, as the Colts continued to compete through a challenging stretch while managing the absence of co-captains Kashawn Aitcheson and Cole Beaudoin, who are currently representing Team Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship. Forward Emil Hemming is also away from the lineup, representing Team Finland in the upcoming tournament. This week's Weekly Report also offers a look at Aitcheson and Beaudoin's journey with Team Canada as they prepare for the tournament's final tune-up.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.