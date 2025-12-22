OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for December 15-21, 2025

Published on December 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, December 21, 2025.

Wolves' Alex Pharand Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Sudbury Wolves forward Alex Pharand is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, scoring five times while adding an assist over a pair of victories.

Pharand scored a pair of first period goals in Sudbury's 4-1 road win over the Barrie Colts on Thursday. He starred in a second straight game on Friday, scoring three times while adding an assist in a 6-2 win over the Guelph Storm on home ice. He finished with a plus-5 rating in the Wolves' fourth straight win.

A 20-year-old from Sudbury, Pharand has eight goals, 14 assists and 22 points over 33 games in his fifth OHL season. The former first round (14th overall) pick by the Hamilton Bulldogs in 2021 has collected 66 goals, 98 assists and 164 points over 289 career regular season games spent between the Wolves and the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-3, 198Ib. right win was a fourth round (99th overall) pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2023, but went unsigned. Pharand's international experience includes a bronze medal won with Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Under-18 Hockey Championship.

2025-26 Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 22-28: Ethan Czata (Niagara IceDogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts)

Oct. 6-12: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 13-19: Adam Benak (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 20-26: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Harry Nansi (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 3-9: Alex Kostov (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 10-16: Nathan Aspinall (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 17-23: Marek Vanacker (Brantford Bulldogs)

Nov. 24-30: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 1-7: Alex McLean (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 8-14: Christopher Brown (Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 15-21: Alex Pharand (Sudbury Wolves)

67's' Ryder Fetterolf Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Ottawa 67's netminder Ryder Fetterolf is the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 2-0 with a 0.50 goals-against average, .979 save percentage and one shutout.

Fetterolf's impressive first half drew to a close with wins over Peterborough and Brantford. He turned aside 27-of-28 at home on Friday, carrying a shutout into the final two minutes of the third period as the 67's beat the Petes 4-1. He helped send the 67's into the holiday break on a six-game winning streak on Saturday, making 19 saves for his third shutout of the season as Ottawa claimed first place in the OHL standings with a 6-0 win over Brantford.

A 17-year-old from Sewickley, Pennsylvania, Fetterolf owns a record of 17-3-1-0 with a league-low 1.93 goals-against average and .928 save percentage with three shutouts over 21 contests. His first half has included OHL Rookie of the Month honours for November, along with OHL Rookie of the Week recognition two different times. The NHL Draft eligible Fetterolf was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Gilmour Academy where he excelled in their prep hockey program last season. He is committed to Penn State University (NCAA).

2025-26 Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Jason Schaubel (Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 22-28: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 6-12: Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 13-19: Patrick Quinlan (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 20-26: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 3-9: Matthew Minchak (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 10-16: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

Nov. 17-23: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Nov. 24-30: Zach Bowen (Brampton Steelheads)

Dec. 1-7: Vladislav Yermolenko (Niagara IceDogs)

Dec. 8-14: Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)

Dec. 15-21: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Knights' Caleb Mitchell Named OHL Rookie of the Week

London Knights defenceman Caleb Mitchell is the OHL Rookie of the Week, producing a goal and three assists over three wins to close out the first half.

Mitchell pitched in with a pair of assists on Wednesday night in Owen Sound, helping the Knights defeat the Attack 5-4 in overtime. He was back on the scoresheet Saturday night, scoring while adding an assist in a 4-0 road win over the Barrie Colts.

A 17-year-old from Omemee, ON, Mitchell has 11 points (2-9--11) over 27 games in his first OHL season. The 5-foot-11, 180Ib. left shot defenceman was chosen by the Knights in the second round (39th overall) of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection from the Peterborough Petes AAA program. Mitchell spent the 2024-25 season with the GOHL's London Nationals, recording 28 points (9-19--28) over 34 games. He also won World Under-17 Challenge gold as a member of Team Canada White.

2025-26 OHL Rookie of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Thomas Vandenberg (Ottawa 67's)

Sept. 22-28: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 6-12: Jaxon Cover (London Knights)

Oct. 13-19: Ryder Cali (North Bay Battalion)

Oct. 20-26: Jaakko Wycisk (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Nov. 3-9: Easton Walos (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 10-16: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Nov. 17-23: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Nov. 24-30: Levi Harper (Saginaw Spirit)

Dec. 1-7: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Dec. 8-14: Robin Kuzma (Kingston Frontenacs

Dec. 15-21: Caleb Mitchell (London Knights)

Attack Prospect Alexander Lisi Named GOHL Prospect of the Week

Owen Sound Attack prospect Alexander Lisi of the Chatham Maroons is the GOHL Prospect of the Week, recording a goal and four assists, along with a shootout game-winner over a pair of victories.

Lisi tallied a season-high five points (1-4--5) in Friday's 8-4 road win over the Waterloo Siskins. He emerged as the shootout hero in the back half of the home-and-home on Sunday, scoring a beautiful shootout winner as the Maroons beat the Siskins 2-1, sending them into the holidays atop the Western Conference with a 24-5-1-2 record.

A 16-year-old from Tecumseh, ON, Lisi has 12 goals, 18 assists and 30 points over 32 games in his first GOHL season. The 6-foot, 183Ib. forward was Owen Sound's seventh round (128th overall) pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection from the ALLIANCE champion Sun County Panthers. He'll represent Team Scheifele in the 2026 GOHL Top Prospects Game presented by Milk on Tuesday, January 13th in Peterborough.

2025-26 GOHL Prospect of the Week

Sept. 10-21: Brendan Gerber (Elmira Sugar Kings/London Knights)

Sept. 22-28: Alex Forrest (Cambridge RedHawks/Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Liam Edgcumbe (Pelham Panthers/Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 6-12: Caden Bell (St. Catharines Falcons/Niagara IceDogs)

Oct. 13-19: Reed Straus (Elmira Sugar Kings/Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 20-26: Gensen Geldart (Chatham Maroons/Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Lyndon Cabral (Listowel Cyclones/Erie Otters)

Nov. 2-9: Jake Ritson (Strathroy Rockets/London Knights)

Nov. 10-16: Ulysses Lombardi (Waterloo Siskins/Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 17-23: Alex Campeau (London Nationals/London Knights)

Nov. 24-30: William Camputaro (St. Thomas Stars/Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 1-7: Ian Robinson (Port Colborne Sailors/Kitchener Rangers)

Dec. 8-14: Kalyn McQueen (Cambridge RedHawks/Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 15-21: Alexander Lisi (Chatham Maroons/Owen Sound Attack)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.