Firebirds Weekly Roundup, December 15-21

Published on December 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

FLINT - The Firebirds entered the final week before the OHL's holiday break with a record of 22-7-2-2, seeding them first in the West Division and the 10-team Western Conference. Mason Vaccari was named the OHL Goaltender of the Week for a second time this season. In the Power Rankings covering the 60-team CHL, Flint maintained steady at eighth, and fourth in the OHL Power Rankings.

There were only two opponents on the docket for the week, starting with the Niagara IceDogs in St. Catharines, Ont., on Friday. Darian Anderson kicked things off, giving Flint the 1-0 lead in the opening frame. After the Dogs tied the game late in period one, Alex Kostov extended the OHL's longest active points streak to 17 games with his 19th tally of the campaign. Anderson would net his second of the game less than a minute later, putting the Birds on top 3-1. Chase Hull potted his eighth of the year, but then Niagara scored twice to bring the score to 4-3, advantage Flint, with under five minutes remaining in regulation. Goaltender Vladislav Yermolenko was pulled in the waning seconds of the contest, but Vaccari and the defense persevered. Vaccari finished with 23 saves on 26 shots for his 19th victory between the pipes.

On Saturday, the club travelled to Erie for a showdown with the Otters. The Firebirds fell into a 2-0 deficit through 20 minutes, but bounced back and tied the game in the middle frame with goals from Urban Podrekar and Dryden Allen. Flint claimed its first lead of the game early in the third, thanks to a wraparound goal from Chris Thibodeau. The Otters answered, tying the contest at three with eight minutes remaining in regulation. Around 90 seconds later, Aspinall picked up his third helper of the night, setting Jimmy Lombardi for what would stand as the game-winning tally. The goal was featured as the OHL Play of the Night. Darian Anderson added an insurance marker on the power play late to seal a 5-3 victory for the Birds. Kostov extended his points streak to 18 games with an assist, tying the longest streak of the season by any OHL player. Mason Courville earned his fifth win of the season with a 24-save performance, including the Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night.

Through the pair of games last week, the Firebirds outshot the opposition 57-53, and won 44 of 97 faceoffs. The power play scored three times on nine chances (33.3%), and the penalty kill was successful in all five attempts. For the season, Flint's PK ranks second in the OHL, operating at an 84.9% clip. The Birds have scored 134 goals, which is fourth-most in the league.

LEADERBOARD

Aspinall tops the entire OHL with 51 points, stemming from the second-most goals (22) and the third-most assists (29). Kostov ranks second with 43 points (19 G, 24 A). Jimmy Lombardi is third with 21 tallies and 20 helpers for 41 points. Podrekar is now fourth in total points while leading the rearguards with four goals and 19 assists, totaling 23 points.

COMING UP

Heading into the holiday break, Flint holds a record of 24-7-2-2, which is the best record in the Western Conference. The team's earned points in 19 of their last 20 games. They currently have a four-point lead on the Windsor Spitfires for the top spot. After the break, the Birds return to action on home ice Sunday, December 28, as they host the Spits for the first time in regular-season play. The only previous meeting this season was at the WFCU Centre on November 2, when Liam Greentree's hat trick powered Windsor to a 5-2 victory. The game on the 28th is another Family FUNday Sunday, where fans can get two FREE kids' tickets (12 & under) with the purchase of an adult ticket. Puck drop for this epic battle is set for 4:00 p.m.

Story: Brandon Mills







