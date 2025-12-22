Cole Zurawski Announces Commitment to University of Notre Dame
Published on December 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Owen Sound Attack News Release
Owen Sound Attack forward Cole Zurawski has announced his commitment to the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Fighting Irish are located out of Notre Dame, Indiana. Home ice being at the Compton Family Ice Arena on the University's main campus. More on the NCAA Men's Division 1 Hockey team can be found on the Fighting Irish's website here.
Zurawski wrote on Instagram Wednesday afternoon of his excitement for the announcement. "To my family, friends, teammates, coaching staff, support staff and to my relentless agent and agency at PCI, thank you for all the endless support and help you've given me along the way to make me the person and player i am today. I truly wouldn't be where i am without you. I've had the chance to get to know Notre Dame for a couple of months and i think they are a great fit."
