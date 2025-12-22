Jimmy Lombardi Signed to NHL Entry-Level Contract by Los Angeles Kings

Published on December 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Los Angeles Kings announced on Monday that they have signed Firebirds forward Jimmy Lombardi to a three-year, entry-level NHL contract.

Lombardi was selected by the Kings in the fourth round, 125th overall of the 2025 NHL Draft. He is in his third season with the Firebirds and has recorded 21 goals and 20 assists over 33 games played thus far this season. His 21 goals are a career-high and place him second on the team and tied for third in the OHL. Lombardi is third on the Firebirds and tied for eighth in the league with 41 points. Over his three years in Flint, the Toronto native has 41 goals and 65 assists in 158 games played.

Lombardi becomes the second player on the Firebirds roster to be signed to an NHL contract, joining Nathan Aspinall, who was signed by the New York Rangers in October. He and the Firebirds will next be in action on Sunday against the Windsor Spitfires. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 4 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.