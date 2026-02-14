Game Day, Game 55, Firebirds at Otters - 7 p.m.

Published on February 14, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Insurance Arena

Erie, Pennsylvania

7:00 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center

LAST TIME OUT: Kevin He scored twice as the Firebirds struck early and often in a 5-1 win over the Guelph Storm on Friday night at the Sleeman Centre. Flint completed a season series sweep of the Storm, finishing 4-0-0-0.

CAN'T STOP HE: Kevin He now has 30 goals on the season including 16 in 18 games as a Firebird. He has 16 goals and 13 assists and is +13 for Flint and now has goals in seven games in a row. He had 14 goals and 17 assists in 28 games for the Niagara IceDogs before being traded to the Firebirds.

SEVEN DAYS LATER: The Firebirds and Otters will face off for the second-straight Saturday as Flint hosted Erie seven days ago at the Dort Financial Center. The Birds won that game, 3-1, and are 3-0-0-0 in the season series with the Otters. Flint beat Erie, 5-3, during its previous visit to the Erie Insurance Arena on December 20.

ROAD TRIPPIN: The Firebirds are one game into a stretch of three road games in four days. Flint is 18-6-1-2 away from home this season, with their 18 wins and 39 points representing the second-most by any OHL team in road games. Only the Barrie Colts, who have 19 wins and 40 points away from home, have more.

NOT ONE, NOT TWO, NOT THREE: Flint has four players riding seven-game point streaks as each Kevin He, Nathan Aspinall, Jimmy Lombardi and Darian Anderson have points in their last six games. He has 15 points during his streak, Aspinall has 14, Lombardi has 11 and Anderson has nine.

AT THE TOP OF THE WEST: The Firebirds and Kitchener Rangers both played and won on Friday night and are tied for first place in the Western Conference with 77 points. The Windsor Spitfires were idle on Friday and are two points back with 75.

ODDS AND ENDS: Nathan Aspinall now has 97 career OHL assists, three shy of 100...Jacob Battaglia is two goals away from 100 for his OHL career...Aspinall leads the OHL with 76 points and is second with 48 assists...Mason Courville has been in net for all three of Flint's games against Erie. The rookie goalie is 3-0-0-0 with a 1.32 GAA, a .947 save percentage and a shutout against the Otters.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will finish their road trip on Monday afternoon in Oshawa against the Generals. Puck drop at the Tribute Communities Centre is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.







