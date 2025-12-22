Ryder Fetterolf Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Published on December 22, 2025

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The Ontario Hockey League announced today that rookie goaltender Ryder Fetterolf has been named the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week.

Fetterolf had a stellar week between the pipes, posting two wins with a 0.50 goals-against average, .979 save percentage, one shutout, and a combined 46 saves in both games. His standout performance against Brantford helped the Ottawa 67's claim the top spot in the OHL standings, marking his third shutout of the season.

"Being named the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week is a huge honour," says Ryder Fetterolf. "I've spent a lot of time training with Coach [Andrew] Mercer, focusing on perfecting those game-changing saves, and I think all of our hard work on and off the ice has really paid off. He and the rest of the coaching staff have been so important in my journey, and I'm thankful to have the resources and support to continue growing and pushing myself every day."

A native of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, Fetterolf signed with the Ottawa 67's as a free agent on June 10, 2025. Prior to joining the 67's, he played for Gilmour Academy in the USHS-Prep league, appearing in 61 games, posting a .940 save percentage, and making 1,623 saves. During the 2023-24 season, he played 41 games with a .915 save percentage.

This season with the 67's, Fetterolf leads the OHL with a 1.93 goals-against average and ranks second in the league with a .928 save percentage over 21 games. He has an impressive record of 17 wins, three losses, and one overtime loss. Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, Fetterolf was ranked as a W-tier prospect by NHL Central Scouting on October 20 and is committed to Penn State.

Ottawa 67's 2025-26 OHL Rookie of the Week:

Sept. 18-21: Thomas Vandenberg

Oct. 27 - Nov. 2: Ryder Fetterolf

Nov. 10 - Nov. 16: Ryder Fetterolf

Ottawa 67's 2025-26 OHL Rookie of the Month:

November 2025: Ryder Fetterolf







