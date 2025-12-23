Attack Prospect Alexander Lisi Named GOHL Prospect of the Week
Published on December 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Owen Sound Attack News Release
TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Owen Sound Attack prospect Alexander Lisi of the Chatham Maroons is the GOHL Prospect of the Week, recording a goal and four assists, along with a shootout game-winner over a pair of victories.
Lisi tallied a season-high five points (1-4-5) in Friday's 8-4 road win over the Waterloo Siskins. He emerged as the shootout hero in the back half of the home-and-home on Sunday, scoring a beautiful shootout winner as the Maroons beat the Siskins 2-1, sending them into the holidays atop the Western Conference with a 24-5-1-2 record.
A 16-year-old from Tecumseh, ON, Lisi has 12 goals, 18 assists and 30 points over 32 games in his first GOHL season. The 6-foot, 183Ib. forward was Owen Sound's seventh round (128th overall) pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection from the ALLIANCE champion Sun County Panthers. He'll represent Team Scheifele in the 2026 GOHL Top Prospects Game presented by Milk on Tuesday, January 13th in Peterborough.
2025-26 GOHL Prospect of the Week
Sept. 10-21: Brendan Gerber (Elmira Sugar Kings/London Knights)
Sept. 22-28: Alex Forrest (Cambridge RedHawks/Kitchener Rangers)
Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Liam Edgcumbe (Pelham Panthers/Flint Firebirds)
Oct. 6-12: Caden Bell (St. Catharines Falcons/Niagara IceDogs)
Oct. 13-19: Reed Straus (Elmira Sugar Kings/Oshawa Generals)
Oct. 20-26: Gensen Geldart (Chatham Maroons/Saginaw Spirit)
Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Lyndon Cabral (Listowel Cyclones/Erie Otters)
Nov. 2-9: Jake Ritson (Strathroy Rockets/London Knights)
Nov. 10-16: Ulysses Lombardi (Waterloo Siskins/Flint Firebirds)
Nov. 17-23: Alex Campeau (London Nationals/London Knights)
Nov. 24-30: William Camputaro (St. Thomas Stars/Soo Greyhounds)
Dec. 1-7: Ian Robinson (Port Colborne Sailors/Kitchener Rangers)
Dec. 8-14: Kalyn McQueen (Cambridge RedHawks/Soo Greyhounds)
Dec. 15-21: Alexander Lisi (Chatham Maroons/Owen Sound Attack)
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
