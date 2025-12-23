Manchu Wok Player of the Week - Leo Serlin
Published on December 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
For the second time this season, Your Manchu Wok Player of the Week is Leo Serlin.
Leo's Manchu Wok 3-item combo of choice includes Kung Pao Chicken, Shanghai Noodles, and Sweet and Sour Pork.
Leo is currently ranked third in team points with 24 points in 34 games. Through 2 games last week, Leo contributed 1 goal and 1 assist.
