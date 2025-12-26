Three Colts Ready to Compete at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship

Published on December 25, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts are proud to spotlight three of our own - Kashawn Aitcheson, Cole Beaudoin, and Emil Hemming - as they officially begin play at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, taking place Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota. After successful training camps and tune-up series, all three are ready to showcase their skills on the international stage.

Kashawn Aitcheson:

Aitcheson's rise to international prominence stems from a historic junior season with the Colts. The Toronto native has been among the most dynamic defensemen in the Ontario Hockey League, currently leading all OHL blueliners in goals and displaying a rare combination of offensive skill and physicality. This season, he set a franchise record for all-time goals by a defenseman while also serving as co-captain for the Colts and a leader in the locker room.

Selected 17th overall by the New York Islanders in the 2025 NHL Draft, Aitcheson brings poise, strength, and versatility to Team Canada's defencemen. His consistent performance and dependable defensive play earned him a place on the final roster, establishing his reputation as one of Canada's top junior defenders.

Cole Beaudoin:

Beaudoin enters his second World Juniors with Team Canada already recognized as one of the most complete and reliable forwards in junior hockey. Known for his leadership in Barrie, where he has been a cornerstone both on and off the ice for the Colts, Beaudoin brings a winning mentality, offensive skill, and elite hockey IQ to the Canadian national team.

A first-round NHL Draft pick for the Utah Hockey Club, Beaudoin has developed into a forward capable of making an impact in all three zones. His experience representing Canada internationally, combined with his proven leadership, has earned him a spot in Team Canada's leadership group as an assistant captain, joining captain Porter Martone and fellow assistant Harrison Brunicke.

Emil Hemming:

Joining his Colts teammates on the world stage is Emil Hemming, who will represent Team Finland at the World Junior Championship for the third consecutive year. A native of Vaasa and a first ¬âround pick by the Dallas Stars (29th overall in 2024), Hemming has continued to build on a strong two ¬âway game and high hockey IQ this season, ranking among the team's top offensive contributors. Finland's national program has embraced Hemming's consistent production and international experience, naming him to the Finnish roster before a competitive pre-tournament camp that was held in Duluth, Minnesota, ahead of Boxing Day's opening games.

Hemming's leadership has also been recognized internationally, as he has been named an assistant captain for Team Finland at the World Juniors, reflecting his importance to the program both on and off the ice.







