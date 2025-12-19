Colts Fall at Home

Published on December 19, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Barrie Colts were unable to overcome a fast start from the Sudbury Wolves on Thursday night at Sadlon Arena, falling at home despite a resilient team effort.

Sudbury struck early with two quick goals, applying pressure from the opening faceoff. Barrie responded when Nicholas Desiderio found the back of the net for his fifth goal of the season, providing a spark for the home side. Alex Assadourian and Gabriel Eliasson recorded the assists on the play.

Despite generating chances, the Colts were unable to build momentum, as the Wolves capitalized on their opportunities and added two more goals to extend the lead. Barrie continued to push, but Sudbury's efficiency proved to be the difference.

In goal, Ben Hrebik delivered a standout performance, turning aside 43 of 49 shots and making a series of timely saves to keep the Colts within reach. His efforts earned him third star honours on the night.

The Colts will look to respond quickly as they head to Brampton on Friday night to face the Steelheads at the CAA Centre, before returning home to Sadlon Arena to take on the London Knights Saturday at 7:30 pm.

Fans are encouraged to bring the energy - and the holiday spirit - for Ugly Christmas Sweater Night, as Barrie looks to bounce back in front of the home crowd.

