Rangers Ring in the Holidays with Matchup against Owen Sound

Published on December 19, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, ON - The Rangers return to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium for one last game before the holiday break. Midwest Division rivals, Owen Sound Attack are in town with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 468 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

PROMOTIONS: HOLIDAY GAME AND FOOD DRIVE

Get into the festive spirit with the Kitchener Rangers at our Holiday Game and Food Drive presented by Make Space on December 19th! The Aud will be decked out in holiday cheer as we celebrate the season with a great night of hockey.

In the spirit of giving, we'll also be collecting non-perishable food items and monetary donations in support of the Food Bank of Waterloo Region-just in time for the holidays. Your generosity will help support local families throughout the season.

Enjoy festive decorations, special holiday-themed activities, and a warm, cheerful atmosphere. It's the perfect way to kick off your holiday celebrations with family and friends while cheering on the Rangers. Come share in the holiday magic and make unforgettable memories with us!

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Rangers face the Attack eight times this year, the same as last season, with tonight marking the third regular season showdown between the two teams. The clubs will square off three times in January and twice more in March.

Since 2020, the teams have played 36 games, with the Rangers holding the edge at a standout 20-11-4-1 record. In the 2024-25 season, the Rangers once again proved their strong play, winning six of eight games and holding a remarkable 6-0-1-1 record. The teams have split the season series thus far, each winning one game.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (20-10-3-0)

The Kitchener Rangers enter the Holiday Game on a high note after closing out their five-game road series with a 5-2 win over Sarnia on December 17th. Ellis Haeden earned the second star of the game after scoring a goal and adding an assist, boosting his season total to 16 points, including 11 assists.

Carson Campbell was named the game's first star, playing against his former club, recording a goal and an assist - with his tally standing as the game-winner.

Kitchener also made a roster move ahead of the matchup, acquiring Dylan Edwards from the Erie Otters in exchange for Evan Headrick, who now joins Erie. Edwards has yet to record his first point in Rangers colours, but does lead the team with 39 (16G, 23A). Friday's contest will mark Edwards' first home game with the Rangers.

Drafted Rangers:

Among eight players drafted to the NHL, four were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other four players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks).

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (17-14-1-3)

The Owen Sound Attack sit sixth in the Western Conference with 38 points through 35 games. Most recently, they fell 5-4 to the London Knights on December 17th.

Pierce Mbuyi found the back of the net in that contest and now ranks fifth in the league with 42 points, including 23 assists. Mbuyi is a one-man wrecking crew against the Rangers. He has two goals and 3 points in the first two games this season but has six goals in six games at The Aud - including one hat-trick.

Nicholas Sykora added a goal and an assist to bring his season total to 26 points, 16 of which are goals, while Jake Crawford recorded three helpers to earn the game's second star and raise his total to 22 points (8G, 14A).

Drafted Attack:

Four players from the Owen Sound Attack have been drafted to the NHL. There are three taken in the 2025 Draft: David Bedkowski (Buffalo Sabres), Trenten Bennett (New Jersey Devils), and Harry Nansi (Toronto Maple Leafs). Carter George (LA Kings) was drafted in 2024.

Rangers Reach:

Rangers Reach is back for another exciting season of great Rangers hockey and Huge JACKPOTS! You could be the next winner of our Jackpot draw or consolation prize draw of a $200 The Keg Waterloo Gift Card!

Buy now!  or text WIN to 95050 (Std Msg & Data Rates may apply)

Also, back for another season is the Rangers Reach Authentic Jersey Raffle!

In addition to our Authentic Jersey main prize, we've added a Consolation Prize of a Special Issue RANGERS Jersey to the draw! Each Ticket purchase now has a chance to win one of TWO prizes!

Get your tickets online or on the concourse at tonight's game! 

Rangers Reach 50/50 supports local minor sports organizations, numerous social agencies, charities, and education related programs. Proceeds from Rangers Reach 50/50 also help support our community.

HOLIDAY BONUS

This season of giving means more than ever. In collaboration with Rangers Reach, we are excited to announce the launch of a special Holiday Bonus 50/50 Raffle with proceeds supporting Clarky's Kids, a program dedicated to supporting young cancer patients and their families. Together, Rangers Nation, we can make a difference.

Get your tickets now at rangers5050.com

Broadcast Coverage:

Friday's game against the Owen Sound Attack will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 468 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

The Blueshirts head into the holiday break before returning to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on December 28th for a matchup against the Erie Otters. Puck drop is set for 2:00 p.m. Spend your holiday break with the Rangers and secure your tickets at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online!







