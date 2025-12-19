Kingston Looking to Extend Win Streak to Four against the Top Ranked Team in the Country

Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs return home tonight looking to keep their momentum rolling as they welcome the Brantford Bulldogs to Slush Puppie Place.

Kingston enters the contest riding a three game winning streak, a stretch that has seen the Frontenacs tighten up defensively and find timely scoring throughout the lineup. With confidence building and a lively home crowd expected, Kingston will look to test itself against the OHL's top team and prove its recent run is no fluke.

That test doesn't get much tougher than Brantford.

The Bulldogs arrive in Kingston as the top ranked team in the Canadian Hockey League and the leaders of the OHL's Eastern Conference. Brantford has been the league's benchmark all season, combining elite offensive firepower with structure and depth that makes them difficult to play against on any night.

However, tonight's matchup comes with some unique circumstances for both sides.

Brantford is currently without five players who are away at World Junior camps, thinning out what is normally one of the deepest rosters in junior hockey. Even so, the Bulldogs received a significant boost this weekend as Jake O'Brien and Marek Vanacker were released from Team Canada's roster and will return to their lineup. Their presence immediately strengthens Brantford down the middle and on the wings, giving the Bulldogs a more familiar look heading into tonight's road game.

Kingston, meanwhile, is dealing with uncertainty of a different kind. The Frontenacs have been battling the flu bug, and it remains to be seen who will be available when the puck drops. Any absences could test Kingston's depth, especially against a Brantford team that thrives on pace and sustained pressure.

Despite the question marks, the Frontenacs have reason to feel confident. Their recent success has been built on strong starts, responsible play through the neutral zone, and strong goaltending. Against a Bulldogs team that can overwhelm opponents if given space, Kingston's ability to manage the puck and stay disciplined will be crucial.

For Brantford, the focus will be on weathering Kingston's early push and asserting its identity as the league's top team. Even with key players away, the Bulldogs have shown an ability to adapt and find contributions throughout the lineup; a hallmark of championship-caliber teams.

With playoff-style intensity expected and plenty of storylines on both benches, fans at Slush Puppie Place should be in for an entertaining and competitive night of OHL hockey.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Matthew Minchak (#76)

A revelation this season for Kingston; Matthew Minchak has been quite the success story. An undrafted free agent signing by the Frontenacs, Minchak has won three in a row for the black and gold and has put in consistently strong efforts between the pipes. The aforementioned three game win streak saw Minchak beat the Oshawa Generals twice (including his first career OHL shutout), and a huge win over the Western Conference powerhouse Windsor Spitfires. Last time out against the Bulldogs, Minchak had a spectacular 43 saves in a losing effort.

Brantford - Marek Vanacker (#78)

Chicago Blackhawks's first round draft choice in the 2024 NHL Draft has been a man on fire. Vanacker is the OHL's leading goal scorer with 26 goals in 26 games. He was among the final cuts from Team Canada's 2026 World Junior roster and you know he'll be playing this weekend with a chip on his shoulder. The Frontenacs need to be on high alert when #78 is on the ice for Brantford.

