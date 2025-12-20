Bennett 42 Save Effort Not Enough, Attack Downed 4-1

The Owen Sound Attack took to the road on Friday night to take on the Midwest Division leading Kitchener Rangers, looking to get back in the win column and keep pace with the tight race on top of the division standings. Leading the way for the Rangers were Christian Humphreys, Cameron Arquette, Jakub Chromiak and Luca Romano who each a goal, while Noah Roberts answered for the Attack and Trenten Bennett made 42 saves in the loss.

The two teams seemed to be feeling each other out early in the first period with neither able to find significant pressure until the teams played a little 4-on-4 hockey and exchanged power play opportunities. The Rangers hit the scoreboard first when they were able to pin the Bears in their own end, before completing a tic-tac-toe passing play to beat Trenten Bennett and make it 1-0. The game appeared destined to head to the break that way until a scrum after the whistle resulted in a Rangers power play. Just forty seconds into the man advantage the Rangers converted when Weston Cameron grabbed the rebound and took it behind the net, before finding Arquette in front. Arquette made no mistake, beating Bennett and sending the Attack into the break down 2-0.

The middle period started a lot like the first and once again it was the Rangers who were able to find the back of the net first, when Chromiak fired a wrist shot from the high slot, beating Bennett 5-hole to extend the Kitchener lead to 3-0. Just four minutes later the Attack got on the board when Noah Roberts kept the puck in at the blue line and quickly fired it on net beating an unaware Jason Schaubel who did not see the shot coming. Neither team was able to break through again and the game headed into the second intermission with the Attack trailing 3-1.

This was as close as the Attack would get with the Ranger Luca Romano adding a power play marker early in the final period to give the Rangers a 4-1 lead and victory.

The Attack will now enjoy a week off before returning to the Bayshore for a post Christmas game with the Eastern Conference leading Brantford Bulldogs on Sunday, December 28, 2025 at 2pm. This game is an Investment Planning Counsel Sunday where the first 200 kids into the game will receive a coupon for a free small popcorn and fans can skate with the team following the game. The Attack will then head to Brampton for a New Years Eve matinee with the Steelheads at the CAA Centre, before returning home to take on the Peterborough Petes on Saturday, January 3, 2025 at 7pm at the Bayshore.







