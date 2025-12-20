Generals Come up Short against Knights

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals hoped to avenge their past two OHL Finals defeats against the London Knights but were defeated 5-3 in a high-event contest.

The Generals were without Onni Kalto, who is currently with the U20 Finland team for the World Juniors but were happy to get Brooks Rogowski back in the lineup after missing 12 games due to an upper-body injury suffered against Owen Sound back on November 9th.

Oshawa would get off to a slow start in this one but got some big saves early from Jaden Cholette making his first start two games. Eventually, London-native Harrison Franssen opened the scoring on a delayed penalty by tipping home a pass from Ben Cormier on the doorstep.

Moments later, Owen Griffin added to the lead after rushing down the right wing and snapping one over the blocker of Aleksei Medvedev for his 15th of the season. London would cut into the lead late in the first with Brody Cook stashing a quick pass in front of the net.

The Gens entered the second with the lead and carried it for much of the middle frame, but Braidy Wassilyn tied it late after stealing the puck in the Oshawa end and going on a partial breakaway, where he tucked it between Cholette's right pad and the post.

It was an eventful first 40 minutes with plenty of open-ice hits, plenty of shots generated and big saves from both Cholette and Medvedev, setting up an intriguing third period to come.

Early in the final frame, the Knights would take their first lead off an unfortunate bounce for Oshawa as Ben Wilmott was able to bank the puck off Cholette's side after a missed shot from the point and it squeaked across the goal line.

Kaeden Hawkins added one roughly five minutes later with a high shot from the slot to make it 4-2, but the Generals came right back just 20 seconds later to make it a one-goal game with Griffin tapping home Porter Byrd-Leitner's centring feed on the backdoor.

Unfortunately for Oshawa, despite putting up 18 shots in the third period, the late effort would not be enough to rally back. Jared Woolley added a power play marker late to seal the deal.

Oshawa played valiantly against a solid opponent from the West but could not rally back after conceding four straight goals the other way. They will have another chance at redemption against the Knights soon as the two teams meet again at the TCC Sunday, January 4th.

The Generals will look for a bounce back tomorrow night as they head across the border to Saginaw to face the Spirit in their last game before the holiday break.

Oshawa will have the week off for the Holidays before going back to work Sunday, December 28th when they host their rivals, the Peterborough Petes.

1st Period Scoring:

OSH 1st Goal: Harrison Franssen (11) from Ben Cormier and Haoxi Wang at 11:59

OSH 2nd Goal: Owen Griffin (15) from Lucas Moore at 14:47

LDN 1st Goal: Brody Cook (2) from Kaeden Hawkins at 15:14

2nd Period Scoring:

LDN 2nd Goal: Braidy Wassilyn (12) Unassisted at 16:04

3rd Period Scoring:

LDN 3rd Goal: Ben Wilmott (12) from Andoni Fimis and Evan Van Gorp at 4:03

LDN 4th Goal: Kaeden Hawkins (6) from Braidy Wassilyn and Brody Cook at 8:53

OSH 3rd Goal: Owen Griffin (16) from Porter Byrd-Leitner and Brooks Rogowski at 9:13

LDN 5th Goal (PP): Jared Woolley (9) from Andoni Fimis and Evan Van Gorp at 15:18

OSH Power Play: 0/1

LDN Power Play: 1/2

Jaden Cholette (OSH): 27 saves on 32 shots

Aleksei Medvedev (LDN): 33 saves on 36 shots







