Kingston Looks To Extend Winning Streak To Five Against The Steelheads

Published on December 19, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs will try to extend their win streak this afternoon when they visit the Brampton Steelheads for a 4PM puck drop at the CAA Centre.

Kingston comes into Brampton riding a four-game winning streak, capped by an impressive 4-2 victory last night over the Brantford Bulldogs, the Eastern Conference leaders and the number two ranked team in the country. It was a statement win and one that underscored just how confident and connected the Frontenacs look right now.

Both teams were missing key contributors in Friday's matchup, but Kingston outworked Brantford and never backed down. They won puck battles, defended with purpose, and showed a willingness to compete in the hard areas of the ice. In a game where depth and desire mattered most, the Frontenacs simply wanted it more.

That momentum now carries into a quick turnaround against a Brampton team that's also coming off a tight contest. The Steelheads fell 1-0 to the Barrie Colts last night in a shootout, a game defined by structure, patience, and goaltending. While Brampton came away with just a single point, the loss was hardly a discouraging one, as they limited chances and stayed composed through a scoreless regulation and overtime.

Saturday's matchup sets up as a classic clash of momentum versus response. Kingston will aim to bring the same pace and urgency they showed against Brantford, while Brampton will be motivated to bounce back on home ice after a narrow defeat.

For the Frontenacs, the formula has been clear during this four-game run: strong starts, commitment to team defense, and timely scoring. They've shown an ability to stay disciplined and resilient, even when the lineup isn't at full strength.

Brampton, meanwhile, will look to generate more offense after being shut out last night. Playing at home gives them last change and the opportunity to dictate matchups, something that could be crucial against a Kingston team coming off an emotional win less than 24 hours earlier.

With both clubs playing on back-to-back days, energy management and depth could be deciding factors. Expect a tight, competitive game where details matter. Winning faceoffs, managing the puck through the neutral zone, and special teams execution could all swing the outcome.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Landon Wright (#36)

After he ended his long goal drought against the Oshawa Generals on December 10th, Landon Wright has been on fire for the Frontenacs. Sometimes all it takes is seeing the puck go in to get you going and that could not be more true for Wright. In the Fronts' four game win streak, Wright has the game winning goals in three of them to go along with seven points over that stretch.

Brampton - Gabriel Chiarot (#20)

The Vancouver Canucks draft choice and third year Brampton forward Gabriel Chiarot has quietly put together a strong season for the struggling Steelheads. Arguably the team most impacted by players leaving for the NCAA, the Steelheads sit eighth in the Eastern Conference and Chiarot is leading the way with 24 points in 29 games.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's New Country 98.9 and 98.3 FLY FM. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.







