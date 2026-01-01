Kingston Can't Solve Rye, Lose in Peterborough Thursday

Peterborough - After concluding 2025 with a Wednesday night win, the Frontenacs traveled to Peterborough to face the Petes in their 2026 opener on Thursday afternoon.

In what was ultimately a low-scoring affair, the Petes would get the only goal of the first period. Brennan Faulkner scored his 13th goal of the season on Frontenacs starting goalie Gavin Betts. Betts, who was making his second consecutive start after beating the Guelph Storm on Wednesday, made 12 more saves in the first period. Petes lead 1-0 after the first period.

The Petes would score early in the second period before Alex McLean would respond for Kingston. The newest member of the Frontenacs would pick up his second goal with the new club. McLean would scoop up a rebound and push it past Petes starting goalie, Easton Rye. The Peterborough goalie would continue to be the story of the game, turning away the rest of the 12 shots he saw in the second period. Peterborough would close the period strongly, and Carson Cameron would score his fifth of the season.

Heading into the third period trailing by a score of 3-1, the Frontenacs would have the door slammed in their face by Rye. Outshooting the Petes 14-8 in the final frame, the Petes goalie would make all the necessary saves, holding Kingston to just one goal. Frontenacs would stumble to start 2026. 3-1, the final score in Peterborough.

The Frontenacs now return home and get set for their fourth game in six days when they host the Ottawa 67's on Friday.







