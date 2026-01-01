Frontenacs Looking for a Bit of Revenge in Peterborough Today

Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs will look to kick off the New Year in style this afternoon as they travel to Peterborough Petes for a 2:05PM puck drop in an always intense rivalry matchup.

Kingston enters the contest riding a wave of confidence, having won six of their last seven games. The Frontenacs are coming off a strong 5-3 victory over the Guelph Storm last night, a performance that showcased both their offensive depth and growing consistency. With momentum on their side, Kingston will be eager to prove that their recent run of form is no fluke as they begin the calendar year.

This matchup also carries an added layer of motivation. The Frontenacs will be looking for redemption after a 6-2 loss to the Petes in their most recent meeting on Peterborough ice. That result has lingered, and today's game presents an opportunity for Kingston to respond and flip the script in front of their own crowd.

The Petes, meanwhile, come into this afternoon's tilt well-rested after a 2-0 shutout win over the Oshawa Generals on December 28th. That victory highlighted Peterborough's defensive structure and ability to lock down games, traits that have long defined their identity. Although they haven't played since that win, the Petes will aim to pick up right where they left off and continue to frustrate Kingston with disciplined play.

With Kingston's red-hot form colliding against a Petes team that already holds a decisive win in the season series, all signs point to a competitive and emotionally charged afternoon of hockey. For the Frontenacs, it's a chance to start the New Year off right. For the Petes, it's an opportunity to reaffirm their edge in the rivalry.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Jacob Battaglia (#88)

Fresh off a two goal performance in a winning effort over the Guelph Storm last night, Battaglia is looking to continue his scoring in this afternoon to help avenge his team's loss to Peterborough last time they squared off. The Frontenacs captain has 14 goals and 11 assists so far through 34 games as he begins to heat up.

Peterborough - Braydon McCallum (#29)

McCallum is now considered a veteran on the young Petes team; this being his fourth season with the club. The Delhi, ON native has 26 points in 35 games for the maroon and white, 17 of those being assists. He's got speed to burn and underrated vision, seemingly finding his teammates with ease when it seems like nothing is available. Plus, he always performs well against the Frontenacs, so the black and gold better keep an eye on him.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's New Country 98.9 and 98.3 FLY FM. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away. Kingston's New Country 98.9: Listen Live | 98.3 FLY FM: Listen Live







