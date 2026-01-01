Monthly Matchups - January 2026

Published on January 1, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Storm enter January 2026 7th in the Western Conference with a 15-18-2-1 record.

January Games

Friday, January 2nd 7:07pm vs. Brantford Bulldogs

Sunday, January 4th 2:07pm vs. Peterborough Petes

Wednesday, January 7th 7:00pm at Owen Sound Attack

Friday, January 9th 7:07pm vs. Barrie Colts

Saturday, January 10th 7:05pm @ Peterborough Petes

Thursday, January 15th 7:00pm @ Niagara IceDogs

Friday, January 16th 7:07pm vs. Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds

Sunday, January 18th 2:00pm @ Kitchener Rangers

Friday, January 23rd 7:07pm vs. Erie Otters

Friday, January 30th 7:07pm vs. Brampton Steelheads

Saturday, January 31st 7:00pm @ Owen Sound Attack

To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.