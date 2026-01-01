Monthly Matchups - January 2026
Published on January 1, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Storm enter January 2026 7th in the Western Conference with a 15-18-2-1 record.
January Games
Friday, January 2nd 7:07pm vs. Brantford Bulldogs
Sunday, January 4th 2:07pm vs. Peterborough Petes
Wednesday, January 7th 7:00pm at Owen Sound Attack
Friday, January 9th 7:07pm vs. Barrie Colts
Saturday, January 10th 7:05pm @ Peterborough Petes
Thursday, January 15th 7:00pm @ Niagara IceDogs
Friday, January 16th 7:07pm vs. Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds
Sunday, January 18th 2:00pm @ Kitchener Rangers
Friday, January 23rd 7:07pm vs. Erie Otters
Friday, January 30th 7:07pm vs. Brampton Steelheads
Saturday, January 31st 7:00pm @ Owen Sound Attack
To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 1, 2026
- Monthly Matchups - January 2026 - Guelph Storm
- IceDogs Win OT Thriller for Fourth Straight Victory - Niagara IceDogs
- Spitfires Close 2025 with Shutout Win - Windsor Spitfires
- New Year, New Bears & New Goals - Owen Sound Attack
- Frontenacs Looking for a Bit of Revenge in Peterborough Today - Kingston Frontenacs
- OHL Announces Top Performers of the Month for December - OHL
- OHL Cup Top 10 Rankings - Week 6: London Jr. Knights Surge After Conquering Marlboros Tournament - OHL
- Bulldogs Acquire Draft Selection from Firebirds for Bray - Brantford Bulldogs
- Firebirds Acquire Jude Bray from Brantford - Flint Firebirds
- Generals Begin New Year against Ottawa at Home - Oshawa Generals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.