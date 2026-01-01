Colts Close 2025 with Win over Sudbury

Published on January 1, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts rang in the new year on a winning note, skating to a 4-1 victory over the Sudbury Wolves on Wednesday night at Sadlon Arena. A patient offensive approach and steady goaltending helped Barrie close out 2025 in front of a sold-out crowd.

Game Recap:

After a tight, scoreless opening frame, the Colts broke through in the second period with goals at key moments.

Eamon Edgar opened the scoring at 6:20, burying his fourth of the season off a clean passing sequence from Nicholas Desiderio and Cole Emerton. The Colts doubled the lead late in the period when Calvin Crombie struck at 16:50, netting what would stand as the game-winning goal off setups from Brad Gardiner and Ethan Armstrong, sending Barrie into the intermission up 2-0.

Sudbury cut the lead early in the third, but Barrie responded to restore control the rest of the way.

At 8:32, Alex Assadourian notched his fifth of the year, finishing assists from Armstrong and Nolan Newton to make it 3-1. Gardiner added insurance later in the frame, firing home his team-leading 17th of the season off a feed from Carter Lowe to round out the scoring and secure the win.

Hrebik Steady to Close the Year

Between the pipes, Ben Hrebik delivered another composed outing, controlling rebounds and stabilizing the Colts defensively through Sudbury's pressure - a performance consistent with the level he showed throughout December.

Following the victory, the Ontario Hockey League announced that Hrebik has been named Goaltender of the Month for December - his second consecutive month earning the honour.

Across seven starts, Hrebik compiled a 5-2-0-0 record with a 1.86 goals-against average, .950 save percentage, and 246 saves, highlighted by four games where he faced 40 or more shots, winning three of them. His month included standout efforts such as 39 saves in Kingston (Dec. 6), 42 saves against Niagara (Dec. 13) and 45 saves in North Bay (Dec. 28) - a form that carried directly into his steady New Year's Eve outing.

Upcoming

The Colts return to action this Friday on the road against the Kitchener Rangers, before returning home Saturday night as they look to carry their New Year's Eve momentum into the first week of 2026.

New Year's Eve Jersey Auction

Fans can still bid on the Colts' special New Year's Eve game-worn jerseys online, including those worn during Wednesday's win.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.