New Year, New Bears & New Goals

Published on January 1, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The clock has finally struck into the 2026 part of the season, the Bears will be looking to turn things around this weekend as they plan a meet up against the Sarnia Sting Friday night followed by a home visit from the Peterborough Petes.

HEAD TO HEAD:

This will be the third meeting between the Bears and Sting during the 2025/26 season, both teams taking one victory each. As for Owen Sound and Peterborough, this will be the first official faceoff of this season at the Bayshore, the next scheduled visit being at the Peterborough Memorial Centre February 5, 2026.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (17-16-1-3)

Looking to bounce back after a handful of tough losses, the Attack are currently sitting tenth overall in the Ontario Hockey League, sitting at sixth place in the Western Conference. The Attack will continue to count on goaltenders Trenten Bennett (6W, 3.94 GAA and 0.896 SAV%) and Matthew Koprowski (6W, 4.83 GAA and 0.847 SAV%) as Carter George continues to be away at World Junior for Team Canada.

DRAFTED ATTACK:

Among four players drafted to the NHL, three were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: David Bedkowski (Buffalo Sabres), Trenten Bennett (New Jersey Devils) and Harry Nansi (Toronto Maple Leafs). The remaining player was taken in 2024: Carter George (Los Angeles Kings) and has signed his entry level agreement. The Attack have 6 players that are ranked in the NHL Central Scouting initial rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft. Pierce Mbuyi, Welsey Royston and Cole Zurawski are C-rated players, while Elliot Arnett, Matthew Koprowski and Nicholas Sykora are players to watch.

NCAA COMMITTED ATTACK:

The Attack now have twelve players on their roster committed to play in the NCAA when done playing in the OHL: John Banks (Massachusetts) Trenten Bennett (St. Lawrence), Jake Crawford (Bowling Green), Tristan Delisle (Michigan Tech) Lenny Greenberg (Sacred Heart), Landon Jackman (Quinnipiac), Pierce Mbuyi (Penn State), Noah Roberts (Sacred Heart), Mason Roy (Providence), Nicholas Sykora (Quinnipiac), Masen Wray (Holy Cross) and Cole Zurawski (Notre Dame).

SCOUTING THE STING

Heading into this weekend's game, the Sting are 11-21-4-1, nineteenth overall in the OHL and tenth in the Western Conference. Leading the team in points are Beckham Edwards (14-13-27), Easton Walos (12-15-27) and Jack Van Volsen (11-11-22). Sitting at full strength, the Sting will continue to look to their star goaltender Patrick Quinlan between the pipes, with a record of 6W, 3.52 GAA and 0.882 SAV%.

SCOUTING THE PETES

The Petes are no shy stranger to some heavy point hits, being led by Adam Novotny (19-16-35), Matthew Soto (13-19-32) and Adam Levac (13-16-29). Sitting fourth overall in the Eastern Conference and ninth overall in the OHL, the Bears and Petes meet Saturday will be nothing short of a battle. Petes' star goaltender Easton Rye has a record of 18W, 2.92 GAA and 0.913 SV% so it will be up to the Attack to break through Petes' defences and find the net.

Stay up-to-date on all the action this weekend by watching live on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53), streaming on FloHockey or listening in on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio.







