Generals Begin New Year against Ottawa at Home

Published on January 1, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals play their first game of 2026 at the TCC, hosting the East Division-leading and Eastern Conference-leading Ottawa 67's.

This afternoon marks the third time the Gens have hosted Ottawa this season and the fourth meeting overall between the two division rivals on the year.

The Generals enter the second of a back-to-back after dropping a tight 2-1 overtime decision to the Niagara IceDogs last night on the road. It was the first time Oshawa had lost in extra time all year after winning their first two decisions at three-on-three.

Meanwhile, the 67's last played Tuesday in what was a 5-1 victory over the Guelph Storm, extending their win streak to eight games. They currently lead both the East Division and Eastern Conference by a single point over the Brantford Bulldogs.

Ottawa might have Jasper Kuhta and Filip Ekberg away as they compete at the U20 World Juniors for their respective countries, but that has not stopped their offense from clicking and their goaltenders keeping sound.

Scoring has been hard to come by in the three games between these two teams head-to-head. While the Generals have kept Ottawa's high-flying offense to no more than three goals a game, the 67's have limited the Generals to just two goals against them all year.

The Gens will hope to change that narrative but will also hope to have some reinforcements back in the lineup after missing three forwards and two defensemen last night, most notably Brooks Rogowski and Aiden O'Donnell.

In what is expected to be a defensive game, look for Lucas Moore to be a factor on both sides of the puck. Coming off his 100th OHL point last night, Moore has been key on both sides of the puck for Oshawa as a power play quarterback and a physical presence in his own zone.

For the 67's, look out for another defenseman in Kohyn Eshkawkogan, who's game has grown tremendously in his second season. Eshkawkogan is not only tied for fifth in defensive scoring with 30 points, but he is also a great puck-moving d-man with solid skating abilities.

Puck drop is set for an early start time of 2:05 pm. Stream the action on FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







