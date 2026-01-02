Game Day - January 2 - BFD at GUE

Published on January 1, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Jockstrap hockey is back at the Sleeman Centre as the Bulldogs come to town for the annual First Responders Night game.

Representatives from Guelph Police, Guelph Fire, and Guelph EMS will be on hand on the concourse, along with representatives from their charity of choice, Victim Services Wellington. Friday's game will feature a Chuck-a-Puck in support of Victim Services. Fans can toss their puck drop a chance to win one of three great prizes.

Who to Watch - Royal City Jockstraps

Charlie Paquette

31st overall pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection

Has 34 points (16 goals, 18 assists) in 34 games this season

Registered 3 points (2 goals, 1 assist) in his last game

Who to Watch - Brantford Bulldogs

Caleb Malhortra

8th overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection

Has 48 points (18 goals, 30 assists) through 35 games in his rookie season

Has 16 points in his last 10 games - including 6 multi point games

Upcoming Home Games:

Sunday, January 4th, 2026 - Peterborough Petes @ Royal City Jockstraps 2:07pm

Friday, January 9th, 2026 - Barrie Colts @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm

