Game Day - January 2 - BFD at GUE
Published on January 1, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Jockstrap hockey is back at the Sleeman Centre as the Bulldogs come to town for the annual First Responders Night game.
Representatives from Guelph Police, Guelph Fire, and Guelph EMS will be on hand on the concourse, along with representatives from their charity of choice, Victim Services Wellington. Friday's game will feature a Chuck-a-Puck in support of Victim Services. Fans can toss their puck drop a chance to win one of three great prizes.
Who to Watch - Royal City Jockstraps
Charlie Paquette
31st overall pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection
Has 34 points (16 goals, 18 assists) in 34 games this season
Registered 3 points (2 goals, 1 assist) in his last game
Who to Watch - Brantford Bulldogs
Caleb Malhortra
8th overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection
Has 48 points (18 goals, 30 assists) through 35 games in his rookie season
Has 16 points in his last 10 games - including 6 multi point games
Upcoming Home Games:
Sunday, January 4th, 2026 - Peterborough Petes @ Royal City Jockstraps 2:07pm
Friday, January 9th, 2026 - Barrie Colts @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm
Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 1, 2026
- Game Day - January 2 - BFD at GUE - Guelph Storm
- Generals Fall to 67's in First Game of New Year - Oshawa Generals
- Kingston Can't Solve Rye, Lose in Peterborough Thursday - Kingston Frontenacs
- Rye Stops 36 as Petes Beat Frontenacs at Home - Peterborough Petes
- Colts Close 2025 with Win over Sudbury - Barrie Colts
- Monthly Matchups - January 2026 - Guelph Storm
- IceDogs Win OT Thriller for Fourth Straight Victory - Niagara IceDogs
- Spitfires Close 2025 with Shutout Win - Windsor Spitfires
- New Year, New Bears & New Goals - Owen Sound Attack
- Frontenacs Looking for a Bit of Revenge in Peterborough Today - Kingston Frontenacs
- OHL Announces Top Performers of the Month for December - OHL
- OHL Cup Top 10 Rankings - Week 6: London Jr. Knights Surge After Conquering Marlboros Tournament - OHL
- Bulldogs Acquire Draft Selection from Firebirds for Bray - Brantford Bulldogs
- Firebirds Acquire Jude Bray from Brantford - Flint Firebirds
- Generals Begin New Year against Ottawa at Home - Oshawa Generals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.