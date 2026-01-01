Spitfires Close 2025 with Shutout Win

The Windsor Spitfires gave their fans plenty to cheer about on a special afternoon at the WFCU Centre, closing out 2025 with a 6-0 shutout victory over the Saginaw Spirit in front of a sellout crowd of 6,521.

The game carried added significance as it marked the final Ontario Hockey League game officiated by referee Ryan Hutchison, who brought his career to a close in Windsor after years of service to the league. The moment was fitting, with a packed building and an energetic atmosphere as fans celebrated the New Year's Eve matinee.

On the ice, the Spitfires delivered a dominant performance from start to finish.

Windsor opened the scoring late in the first period when John McLaughlin found the back of the net at 18:55, assisted by Andrew Robinson and Caden Harvey, giving the Spits a 1-0 lead after twenty minutes.

The home side doubled its advantage midway through the second period as Ethan Belchetz capitalized on a crisp passing sequence from Anthony Cristoforo and Wyatt Kennedy at 11:40. Windsor controlled the pace throughout the period and carried a 2-0 lead into the third.

The final frame turned into a celebration for the sellout crowd.

Belchetz struck again at 4:32 to make it 3-0, before Jack Nesbitt added a power-play goal at 7:45 off a feed from Carson Woodall. Windsor continued to press late, with Cole Davis scoring into an empty net at 16:00 and Caden Harvey sealing the 6-0 result at 17:52.

Between the pipes, Joey Costanzo was outstanding, stopping all 24 shots he faced to earn the shutout. The Windsor defence allowed just two shots in the third period and was named the game's second star, while Belchetz earned first-star honours with a two-goal performance.

Windsor finished the afternoon 1-for-3 on the power play and held Saginaw scoreless on their lone man-advantage, capping off a complete team effort.

The Spitfires now hit the road with weekend games in Niagara and Erie, PA. Catch all the action on AM800, YourTv Windsor and FloHockey.







