Rye Stops 36 as Petes Beat Frontenacs at Home

Published on January 1, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye vs. the Kingston Frontenacs

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography) Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye vs. the Kingston Frontenacs(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)

(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, January 1st, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Kingston Frontenacs at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. The Petes won the game by a score of 3-1.

Easton Rye led the way for Peterborough, stopping 36/37 shots. Brennan Faulkner, Gerry DiCunzolo, and Carson Cameron all scored, while Matthew Soto had two assists. Aiden Young, Grayden Strohack, Adam Levac, and Kaden McGregor also had an assist in the win.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Peterborough Goal (9:20) - Brennan Faulkner (13), Assists - Aiden Young (17), Matthew Soto (20)

Second Period:

Peterborough Goal (2:29) - Gerry DiCunzolo (4), Assists - Matthew Soto (21), Grayden Strohack (6)

Kingston Goal (5:23) - Alex McLean (9), Assists - Jacob Battaglia (12), Maleek McGowan (12)

Peterborough Goal (18:20) PP - Carson Cameron (5), Assists - Adam Levac (17), Kaden McGregor (10)

Third Period:

No Score

The Petes are back in action on Saturday, January 3 when they travel to Owen Sound to take on the Owen Sound Attack. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre. The game will also be broadcast live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.

Images from this story







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.