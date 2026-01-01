Bulldogs Acquire Draft Selection from Firebirds for Bray

BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the acquisition of Flint's 2027 4th Round OHL Priority Draft selection in exchange for the rights to defenseman Jude Bray.

Bray, from Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON, was originally acquired by the Bulldogs on June 17th, 2025 in exchange for a 6th round selection in 2026 after selected in the 10th round, 197th overall by the Kitchener Rangers in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection Draft. After graduating from the Toronto Marlboros U16 AAA program, Bray has spent the last season and a half with the Sherwood Park Crusaiders of the BCHL where he's skated in 67 games, posting 35 points from the blueline. Bray is committed to Penn State University for the 2027-28 season.







