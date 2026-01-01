IceDogs Win OT Thriller for Fourth Straight Victory

Published on January 1, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Niagara IceDogs hosted the Oshawa Generals for their Rockin' New Year's Eve matchup. Vladislav Yermolenko was making his sixth consecutive start for the IceDogs, and in the opposite crease, it was the return of former IceDogs netminder Matthew Humphries.

It was clear early that this New Year's Eve clash would be a goaltending duel between the two goaltenders wearing No. 32. Yermolenko and Humphries stopped everything sent their way for over 35 minutes of game time.

On a four-on-three power play, the Generals were finally able to get one past Yermolenko when Harrison Franssen's rebound barely snuck across the line. It took a lengthy review for the officials to determine that the puck crossed the line, but ultimately it gave Oshawa the 1-0 lead.

In the third period, Riley Patterson finally beat Humphries with a shot glove side that Hayden Reid set up. Patterson's goal was his team-leading 21st of the season, and the Vancouver Canucks Prospect tied the game at one apiece.

The game remained tied for all 60 minutes of regulation and would need overtime to end this goaltending battle. With 2:40 left in overtime, Ryan Roobroeck finally got another puck past Humphries and sent the over 3700 fans into a frenzy. Roobroeck entered the offensive zone two-on-two with Ethan Czata, danced away from a Generals defender into open space, where he quickly released a shot that beat Humphries under the right shoulder.

Roobroeck's goal tied Patterson for the team lead at 21 goals each and extended his point streak to a league-leading nine straight games and his league-leading goal streak to five straight.

The IceDogs are back in action at home on Friday, January 2, to take on the Windsor Spitfires as they try to extend their winning streak to five games.

