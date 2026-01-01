Firebirds Acquire Jude Bray from Brantford

Published on January 1, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release









Defenseman Jude Bray with the Sherwood Park Crusaders

(Flint Firebirds) Defenseman Jude Bray with the Sherwood Park Crusaders(Flint Firebirds)

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Thursday that they have acquired defenseman Jude Bray from the Brantford Bulldogs in exchange for a 2027 fourth round OHL Priority Selection draft pick.

Bray was originally selected by the Kitchener Rangers in the 10th round of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. He was acquired by Brantford in a trade with Kitchener in June of 2025 and signed by the Bulldogs in August. Bray is currently playing in the BCHL for the Sherwood Park Crusaders, where he has four goals and nine assists in 17 games. He also spent the 2024-25 season with Sherwood Park and had two goals and 20 assists in 50 games.

A native of Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Bray has a commitment to play NCAA hockey at Penn State University. He played two preseason games for the Bulldogs during the 2025 preseason before returning to Sherwood Park.

The Firebirds take the ice for the first time in 2026 on Friday night in London against the London Knights. Puck drop at Canada Life Place is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Images from this story







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.