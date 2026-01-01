Generals Fall to 67's in First Game of New Year

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals hoped to start 2026 off on the right foot but fell short in a hard-fought effort against the Ottawa 67's, dropping 3-2 in a shootout.

Brooks Rogowski and Haoxi Wang returned to the lineup today after missing last night's game due to illness, but with a few more absences up front, Tyler Hinde - Oshawa's third-round choice in last year's priority selection - drew in for his OHL debut.

The Gens took to the ice in their navy-blue alternates and got the scoring started just 30 seconds in. Harrison Franssen went to the net and put away a spinning forehander past Jaeden Nelson for his second goal in as many games.

Oshawa got the start the wanted quickly, but Ottawa began piling up shots and scoring chances just as fast. Eventually, the 67's would convert on a four-on-three power play after quick puck movement led to an open one-timer from Filip Ekberg.

The ice closed up a bit to start the second with both teams tightening up, but Spencer Bowes changed that with a rush up the ice, wrapping it around the net and banking it off Jaden Cholette and in to give Ottawa its first lead.

Not long after, the Gens would get a power play and made short work of it to tie things back up. Vadim Smirnov was the recipient of a bounce off the boards on Brooks Rogowski's slap shot from out high and he put it into a gaping cage.

Oshawa got much more looks with 18 shots in the middle frame and got it to the intermission nodded at twos on the heels of a big four-minute penalty kill late in the period.

Entering the final 20 in a tight and tie game, both teams had their chances but their defensive structures and strong goaltending each way prevented any goals for the entirety of the period.

The Generals would go to overtime for a second straight game, but even in three-on-three the goaltenders stood tall, leading to the first shootout of the year for Oshawa.

It would come down to a sixth round, but Thomas Vandenberg netted the only goal and the winner for Ottawa, cutting from right to left and burying it past Cholette's left-handed blocker.

The Generals lose out on the extra point in back-to-back days but come away with two solid efforts in Niagara and here this afternoon against the Eastern Conference's top team on zero days' rest.

Oshawa's goaltending gave them a chance to win once again with Jaden Cholette stopping 37 of 39 shots. The same could be said for Jaeden Nelson, who made 27 saves - including some big ones in overtime and the shootout.

The Generals will have a couple days off before wrapping up the week with another afternoon contest on Sunday against the London Knights. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

OSH 1st Goal: Harrison Franssen (14) from Owen Griffin at 0:30

OTT 1st Goal (PP): Filip Ekberg (13) from Frank Marrelli and Nick Whitehead at 11:14

2nd Period Scoring:

OTT 2nd Goal: Spencer Bowes (9) from Brock Chitaroni and Zach Houben at 7:54

OSH 2nd Goal (PP): Vadim Smirnov (6) from Brooks Rogowski and Luke Posthumus at 11:12

3rd Period Scoring:

No Scoring

Overtime:

No Scoring

Shootout:

OTT: Thomas Vandenberg (RD 6)

OSH: N.A.

OTT Power Play: 1/5

OSH Power Play: 1/4

Jaeden Nelson (OTT): 27 saves on 29 shots

Jaden Cholette (OSH): 37 saves on 39 shots







