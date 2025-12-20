Frontenacs Overpower the Bulldogs, Extend Win Streak to Four

Published on December 19, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston, ON - On a cold and windy Friday night in Kingston, the Frontenacs hosted their annual Holiday Game, this year against the Brantford Bulldogs. The Bulldogs entered the evening as the top ranked team in the country as leaders of the OHL; while the Frontenacs come into the contest riding a three game winning streak and looking to make it four.

While the first period didn't start the way Kingston intended, they rebounded well after allowing Caleb Malhotra to score just a minute and 15 seconds into the game. Later in the first frame, Aleks Kulemin tipped home his fifth goal of the season. Landon Wright and Vann Williamson would both get helpers on the goal. Frontenacs and Bulldogs would head into the first intermission tied at one.

The Frontenacs second period was excellent. Maleek McGowan and Landon Wright would both get on the board. McGowan would score a beauty to give Kingston the lead nine minutes into the middle frame. Malhotra would add his second goal of the game with just under five minutes remaining in the period, but Kingston would respond right away. Wright would bury his sixth goal of the season just 12 seconds later. Frontenacs carried a 3-2 lead into the third period.

The Third period was fairly calm, the Frontenacs handled the Bulldogs push at the end of the game, and Nolan Buttar would add the Frontenacs' fourth tally of the game on the yawning cage. Kingston would beat the second-best team in the country by a final score of 4-2.

The Frontenacs now head to Brampton Saturday afternoon, before they wrap up the first half of the season. The next time they hit the ice at Slush Puppie Place will be December 31, when they host the Guelph Storm.







