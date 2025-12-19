Storm Box Office and Spyke's Holiday Hours 2025

Published on December 19, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Buying your seat for any Guelph Storm home game has never been easier! Purchase in-person at the Storm Box Office in the Sleeman Centre at 50 Woolwich Street., Unit B. Tickets are also available online at tickets.guelphstorm.com or by calling (519) 837-9690 or (866) STORM-GO. Ticket service charges may apply.

Spyke's Sport Shop

MONDAY, DECEMBER 22 - 10:00am to 4:30pm

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 23 - 10:00am to 4:30pm

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 24 - 10:00am to 2:00pm

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 25 - CLOSED

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 26 - CLOSED

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 27 - 10:00am to 2:00pm

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 28 - CLOSED

MONDAY, DECEMBER 29 - 10:00am to 4:30pm

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 30 - 10:00am to 4:30pm

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31 - 10:00am to 2:00pm

THURSDAY, JANUARY 1 - CLOSED

Guelph Storm Box Office

MONDAY, DECEMBER 22 - 9:30am to 4:30pm

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 23 - 9:30am to 4:30pm

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 24 - 9:30am to 2:00pm

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 25 - CLOSED

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 26 - CLOSED

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 27 - CLOSED

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 28 - CLOSED

MONDAY, DECEMBER 29 - 9:30am to 4:30pm

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 30 - 9:30am to 4:30pm

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31 - 9:30am to 2:00pm

THURSDAY, JANUARY 1 - CLOSED

