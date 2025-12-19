Storm Box Office and Spyke's Holiday Hours 2025
Published on December 19, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Spyke's Sport Shop
MONDAY, DECEMBER 22 - 10:00am to 4:30pm
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 23 - 10:00am to 4:30pm
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 24 - 10:00am to 2:00pm
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 25 - CLOSED
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 26 - CLOSED
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 27 - 10:00am to 2:00pm
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 28 - CLOSED
MONDAY, DECEMBER 29 - 10:00am to 4:30pm
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 30 - 10:00am to 4:30pm
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31 - 10:00am to 2:00pm
THURSDAY, JANUARY 1 - CLOSED
Guelph Storm Box Office
MONDAY, DECEMBER 22 - 9:30am to 4:30pm
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 23 - 9:30am to 4:30pm
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 24 - 9:30am to 2:00pm
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 25 - CLOSED
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 26 - CLOSED
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 27 - CLOSED
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 28 - CLOSED
MONDAY, DECEMBER 29 - 9:30am to 4:30pm
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 30 - 9:30am to 4:30pm
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31 - 9:30am to 2:00pm
THURSDAY, JANUARY 1 - CLOSED
