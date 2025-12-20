Rangers Head into Holiday Break with 4-1 Victory over Attack

Kitchener Rangers right wing Cameron Arquette faces the crowd after his goal

Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers will head into the holiday break happy taking care of business on home ice and defeating the Owen Sound Attack by a score of 4-1. The Rangers were on the front foot most of the game generating a flurry of chances in all three periods. Scoring twice on the power play and twice at even strength, the East Avenue Blue never trailed in the game. Christian Humphreys opened the scoring capping off a sweet passing play by the Rangers, before Cameron Arquette buried a slot chance on the power play. Jakub Chromiak made it three unanswered goals for the Blueshirts early in the middle frame on a seeing eye shot from the point. Noah Roberts scored the Attacks's lone goal of the game to get Owen Sound within two, but another power play goal by Luca Romano restored the three-goal lead and that is where the game would end.

Jason Schaubel earned the games second start turning aside 23/24 attempts on goal from the Owen Sound Attack.

QUOTE OF THE GAME - Dylan Edwards

How does it feel to put on the Rangers blue, Dylan?

"Ah, it's awesome. Obviously, you know, you come here and you see the building and see the history of the team has, so just to be a part of that, it's pretty special, and I'm looking forward to it."

Attendance: 7,074

Game Highlights

Scoring Summary:

First Period

OS 0 - KIT 1

13:03 Christian Humphreys (12) - Jack Pridham, Carson Campbell

OS 0 - KIT 2 - PPG/GWG

19:05 Cameron Arquette (11) - Weston Cameron, Tanner Lam

Second Period

OS 0 - KIT 3

4:09 Jakub Chromiak (6) - Andrew Vermeulen, Matthew Hlacar

OS 1 - KIT 3

8:36 Noah Roberts (2) - Unassisted

Third Period

OS 1 - KIT 4 - PPG

1:44 Luca Romano (9) - Christian Humphreys, Alexander Bilecki

The Numbers Game:

Shots: OS 24 - KIT 46

Power play: OS 0/4 - KIT 2/6

FO%: OS 58% - KIT 42%

The Starting Goalies:

Trenten Bennett (OS) - 42/46 Saves, Four Goals Against, Loss

Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 23/24 Saves, One Goal Against, Win

UP NEXT:

The Blueshirts head into the holiday break before returning to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on December 28th for a matchup against the Erie Otters. Puck drop is set for 2:00 p.m. Spend your holiday break with the Rangers and secure your tickets at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online!

