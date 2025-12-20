Frasca Picks up Five Points in 200th Game as Otters Down Sting

Published on December 19, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - The penultimate game before the holiday break would see the Otters play game three of their four-game homestand taking on the Sarnia Sting in a big Western Conference showdown. Sarnia would enter the day two points behind Erie for eighth place in the Western Conference. A big mid-season tilt would see the Otters looking to build off of a big win on home ice last time out on Saturday.

Erie would get things going early on with the newest Otter Evan Headrick (1) would score on his first shift in the navy and gold to make it 1-0 Erie just 1:33 into the contest. Erie would continue to play on the front foot as they would continue to make the Sting work. Erie would continue to build opportunities and Michael Dec (13) would find the back of the net to make it 2-0 Erie. Minutes later it would be Gabriel Frasca (GWG, 17) would make it 3-0 Otters. On a short-handed chance, a turnover would lead to Ritter Coombs (SHG, 4) would keep the pressure on and make it 4-0 Otters. This goal would chase Sting goaltender Patrick Quinlan from the game with Evan Maillet finishing the contest. Erie would take a 4-0 lead into the second period.

Early on into the second period, the Sting would look to respond in the game. Just 42 seconds into the period Alessandro Di Iorio (6) would get Sarnia on the board to make it 4-1. The remainder of the frame would be quite even as both teams would battle for opportunities. Late in the frame, the Sting would strike on the power play with Alessandro Di Iorio (PPG, [2], 7) would make it a 4-2 game. The Sting would take three straight penalties to end the frame putting the Otters on an elongated two-man-advantage starting the third period. Erie would carry a 4-2 lead into the final period.

Starting the third period on the power play, the Otters would look to grow their lead. Just 39 seconds into the period, Michael Dec (PPG, [2], 14) would find the back of the net to make it 5-2 Erie. Continuing on the power play and a 5-on-3, the Otters would look once again to captain Gabriel Frasca (PPG, [2], 18) to find the back of the net to make it 6-2 Otters. Erie would put together a strong defensive effort to see out the rest of the game as they would go on to take down the Sting by a final score of 6-2. Erie would out-shoot the Sting 49-25 in the contest as Erie grows their lead in the eighth seed of the Western Conference.

