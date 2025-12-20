Firebirds Take Down IceDogs, 4-3

Published on December 19, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







ST. CATHARINES, Ont. - Darian Anderson had two goals and an assist, Alex Kostov recorded a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to 17 games, and the Flint Firebirds beat the Niagara IceDogs, 4-3, on Friday night at the Meridian Centre.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Flint started the scoring in the first period when Anderson sent a pass toward Jimmy Lombardi at the back post. Lombardi didn't get a shot off but the puck bounced behind the net where Anderson picked it up. He wrapped the puck around the net and stuffed it in to give the Firebirds a 1-0 advantage.

Niagara answered late in the opening frame after Riley Patterson took a shot from the high slot that Ryan Roobroeck deflected. The puck bounced past Mason Vaccari and in, evening the score at one.

The Firebirds then took control as they struck in the opening minutes of the second period. Kostov took a shot from the slot that Vladislav Yermolenko got a piece of, but the puck trickled through the crease and over the goal line, giving Flint a 2-1 lead. Less than a minute later, with the Birds on another power play, Urban Podrekar hammered a one-timer from the point that was stopped. Anderson jammed the rebound through Yermolenko though and the lead grew to two.

Flint got another one later in the second period after Josh Bonnyman glided into the attacking zone and found a trailing Chase Hull. He flicked a wrist shot past Yermolenko and the score was 4-1.

Niagara got back on the board with a rebound goal from Ethan Czata early in the third. Then late in the period, Alexander Hage deflected a shot in front of the net and past Vaccari to cut the lead to one. The IceDogs pulled Yermolenko for an extra attacker in the final minute of the game but could not equalize and the Firebirds hung on for a 4-3 win.

Flint improved to 23-7-2-2 with its win while Niagara dropped to 13-15-2-1. The Firebirds regained sole possession of first place in the Western Conference and now have 50 points on the season.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Alex Kostov extended his point streak to 17 games with his two points. He is one game shy of the longest point streak in the OHL this season, currently head by Tristan Delisle of the Owen Sound Attack...Flint finished its season series with Niagara split at one win apiece...Darian Anderson recorded his first two-goal game and his second three-point game of the season.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds will play their final game before the holiday break on Saturday night in Erie against the Otters. Puck drop at the Erie Insurance Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m.







