Firebirds Head into Holiday Break with 5-3 Win over Erie

Published on December 20, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release









Flint Firebirds have a discussion with the officials

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Erie Otters) Flint Firebirds have a discussion with the officials(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Erie Otters)

ERIE, Pa. - Nathan Aspinall handed out three assists, Jimmy Lombardi had a goal and an assist and the Firebirds came from behind to beat the Erie Otters, 5-3, on Saturday night at the Erie Insurance Arena. The Firebirds enter the holiday break in first place in the Western Conference for the first time in franchise history.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Otters took a 2-0 lead with a pair of first period goals. First, Luc Plante deflected a pass from Tyler Cooper through Mason Courville, then Cal Hughes forced a turnover and slung a snapshot high past Courville's glove to make it 2-0.

Flint answered through and tied the game thanks to two second period goals. First, Aspinall hit Urban Podrekar for a shot from above the left circle that sailed through traffic and beat Noah Erliden. The Firebirds then tied the game after Dryden Allen wired a shot under the crossbar and the game was tied at two.

In the third, Chris Thibodeau knifed behind the net and intercepted a pass intended for an Otters defenseman. Thibodeau wrapped around the net and stuffed the puck through Erliden's pads to put the Firebirds on top.

Erie managed to answer though as Ulysses Lombardi found Tyler Cooper on the right wing as they entered the zone with an odd man rush. Cooper snapped a shot that glanced off the lunging Courville's glove and into the net, evening the score at three.

But Flint answered again less than two mintues later when Lombardi steamed into the attacking zone and got wide on the Otters defense. Lombardi cut to the net, deked to his backhand and beat Erliden to put the Birds on top again. They then extended that lead in the waning moments as Darian Anderson burst out of the defensive zone and into the attacking end with a breakaway. Anderson put a move on and slid the puck through Erliden's legs to push the score to its 5-3 final.

The Firebirds improved to 24-7-2-2 with the win while Erie dropped to 13-19-1-1. Flint enters the holiday break with a four-point lead over the Windsor Spitfires for first place in the Western Conference.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Alex Kostov extended his point streak to 18 games, matching the longest point streak in the OHL this season...Nathan Aspinall had three assists and now has 51 points to lead the league...the Firebirds have points in seven straight games and in 19 of their last 20.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds will return to action on Sunday, December 28 at home against the Windsor Spitfires. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Images from this story







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.