Flint Drops Soo on New Year's Eve, 3-1

Published on December 31, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release









Ryland Cunningham and Brady Smith of the Flint Firebirds react after a goal

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Soo Greyhounds) Ryland Cunningham and Brady Smith of the Flint Firebirds react after a goal(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Soo Greyhounds)

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. - Chris Thibodeau scored twice, Mason Vaccari made 21 saves and the Flint Firebirds beat the Soo Greyhounds, 3-1, on New Year's Eve at GFL Memorial Gardens.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Firebirds got the scoring started late in the first period with a power play goal. Thibodeau carried the puck down the right wing and fed it towards the front of the net. It deflected off a skate and bounced through Landon Miller to make the score 1-0.

Flint struck again at the midway point of the second period when Ryland Cunningham found Brady Smith alone at the blue line to burn in with a breakaway. Smith skated in a snapped a wrist shot high past Miller's glove, giving the Firebirds a 2-0 advantage.

The Greyhounds got on the board just 16 seconds into the third period. Jordan Charron hit Quinn McKenzie who was speeding through center ice. He flicked a wrist shot through Vaccari's legs and the score was 2-1. Flint quickly answered though as less than 30 second later, Kevin He hit Thibodeau in neutral ice and he outraced the defense on his way to the net. Thibodeau put a move on a snapped a shot past Miller as the Birds went ahead, 3-1.

That would be all of the scoring as the Firebirds earned the win to improve to 25-8-2-2. Soo fell to 21-13-1-1 with its loss.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Kevin He picked up an assist in his Firebirds debut...Chris Thibodeau recorded his second two-goal game of the season...Brady Smith scored against his former team for the first time since being traded from Soo to Flint.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds will hit the ice for the first time in 2026 on Friday night in London against the London Knights. Puck drop at Canada Life Place is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Images from this story







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.