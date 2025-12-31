Game Postponed: Owen Sound Attack at Brampton Steelheads, December 31, 2025

Published on December 31, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Ontario Hockey League announced this morning that the Owen Sound Attack's game this afternoon at the CAA Centre in Brampton against the Steelheads has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be rescheduled for a future date. Once this information is available it will be announced by the OHL.

The Steelheads announced that all tickets for today's game will be valid for the future date.







