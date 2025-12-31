Rangers Close out the Year with 4-2 Win over Battalion

Published on December 31, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers goaltender Jason Schaubel vs. the North Bay Battalion

North Bay, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers double up the North Bay Battalion to close out 2025 with a win. The Rangers finish the calendar year atop the Midwest Division with 49 points through 37 games.

Jack Pridham extended his goal scoring streak to three games and now has six goals in his last three games. Pridham's power play goal in the second period turned out to be the game winner. Dylan Edwards netted the final blow for the Rangers and has also scored in three consecutive games for the Blueshirts scoring once in each game. Jason Schaubel was steady in the Rangers crease turning aside 28/30 shots and earned the games first star.

Scoring Summary:

First Period

KIT 0 - NB 1

9:42 Brandt Harper (4) - Nick Wellenreiter, Ethan Procyszyn

KIT 1 - NB 1

12:46 Avry Anstis (6) - Carson Campbell

KIT 2 - NB 1

15:34 Haeden Ellis (6) - Weston Cameron, Cameron Arquette

Second Period

KIT 3 - NB 1 - PPG/GWG

13:13 Jack Pridham (23) - Luca Romano, Alexander Bilecki

Third Period

KIT 3 - NB 2

14:49 Ethan Procyszyn (10) - Nolan Laird, Lirim Amidovski

KIT 4 - NB 2 - ENG

19:07 Dylan Edwards (19) - Christian Humphreys, Jack Pridham

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 28 - NB 30

Power play: KIT 1/3 - NB 0/3

FO%: KIT 46% - NB 54%

The Starting Goalies:

Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 28/30 Saves, Two Goals Against, Win

Jack Lisson (NB) - 24/27 Saves, Three Goals Against, Loss

UP NEXT:

The Rangers will begin the new year back on home ice against the Barrie Colts on Friday, January 2nd. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Secure your tickets at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online!

