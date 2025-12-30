Rangers Open Two-Game Road Trip in the Nickle City

Sudbury, ON - After skating to a 5-3 win over the Erie Otters, the Blueshirts head on their final road trip of the calendar year, starting against the Sudbury Wolves on Tuesday. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at the Sudbury Community Arena.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

While the Rangers sit atop the Midwest Division with an impressive 47 points in 35 games, the Sudbury Wolves sit just two points out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference on 27 points in 33 matchups. Tonight's second clash of the season will keep both teams motivated to earn some key points.

Last year, Kitchener came out on top both games against the Wolves - winning one in regulation and the other in overtime. Over the past five years, the teams played seven times, playing four times in Kitchener and three in Sudbury, with the Rangers holding the advantage at 5-2-0-0 during that stretch.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (22-10-3-0)

The Blueshirts' latest game on December 28th ended strangely but successfully. A power shutdown didn't stop Kitchener from earning a 5-3 victory over the Otters.

Jack Pridham, in addition to earning the first star of the game, recording a hat-trick. Ian Robinson, making his OHL debut didn't take long to impress, scoring in the second period to earn his first career OHL goal and point. Dylan Edwards (17G, 24A) netted a shorthanded game-winner and added an assist, now trailing Christian Humphreys (12, 30A) for the team lead by just one point.

Drafted Rangers:

Among eight players drafted to the NHL, four were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other four players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks).

SCOUTING THE WOLVES (13-19-1-0)

Sudbury heads into tonight's showdown riding a four-game winning streak. The Wolves' last game came on December 19th before the holiday break, when they claimed a dominant 6-2 victory over the Guelph Storm.

The Wolves are a much different team on home ice than on the road sporting a 10-7-1-0 record versus a 3-12-0-0 record on the road.

Despite battling for a playoff spot, the Wolves roster features two players in the top 15 for points in the OHL this season. Kieron Walton holds the second most in the league with 48 and is third in goals scored with 21 in 28 games played this season. His teammate, Nathan Villeneuve ranks eighth in league scoring with 41 points (15G, 26A) in just 25 games. Both players were held off the shortsheet in their visit to The Aud earlier this season.

Drafted Wolves:

The Sudbury wolves feature five NHL prospects on their roster. Artem Gonchar (New York Rangers) and Jan Chovan (Los Angeles Kings) were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft, while Kieron Walton (Winnipeg Jets) and Nathan Villeneuve (Seattle Kraken) were chosen in 2024. Alex Pharand (Chicago Blackhawks) was selected in 2023.

Broadcast Coverage:

Tuesday's game against the Sudbury Wolves will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 466 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Tuesday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

Kitchener close out the calendar year Wednesday afternoon for a New Year's Eve matchup against the North Bay Battalion. Puck drop is set for 1:00 p.m. at the Boart Longyear Memorial Gardens.







