Ambrosio the Hero, Erliden Saves the Day, Otters Win Wild One in Brantford

Published on December 30, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Brantford, ON - The Otters two-game road trip out of the holiday break would come to an end Tuesday afternoon in Brantford with the final road game of 2025 taking on the Bulldogs. Coming off of a tough defeat in Kitchener Sunday, Erie would look to get things back on track against one of the top teams in the OHL in Brantford.

The opening frame would get underway with the Otters on the front foot, looking to get rolling early in the contest. It would take just over four minutes to see the puck hit the back of the net as Cal Hughes (7) would strike to give the Otters an early 1-0 lead. It would take just 21 seconds for Erie to add to their advantage as Michael Dec (16) would find the back of the net to make it 2-0 Erie. The visitors would keep the heat on but the Bulldogs would continue to grow into the contest. Eventually they would find themselves on the board as Luca Testa (10) would strike to make it a 2-1 game. This would be the score following the first 20 minutes of play, with the Bulldogs out-shooting the Otters 14-12 after one.

The second period would get underway with Erie hoping to hold onto the advantage they had built as Brantford would hope to get back to even. Erie would play an incredibly compact second, holding the Bulldogs to a few opportunities with netminder Noah Erliden standing tall to keep it 2-1. Each team would find themselves on the power play in the frame but neither would be able to find the back of the net. In a frame all about defense and goaltending, the score would remain the same with the Otters holding onto a 2-1 lead heading into period three, shots on goal favoring the Otters 21-20.

The third period would begin with the Bulldogs hoping to get the game back to even. Erie would hold them down through the opening five minutes but the Bulldogs would not be denied. Luca Testa (PPG, [2], 11) would find the back of the net on the power play to get the game back to 2-2. The remainder of the third would be tightly contested with neither team wanting to make a mistake and limited opportunities at both ends. Erie would have the last laugh as into the final moments, Lucas Ambrosio (GWG, 1) would be the hero, netting the goal to give Erie a lead with just over 40 seconds to go in the contest. At the other end, the Bulldogs would have a chance to equalize before Erliden would make an exceptional save to save the day and allow Erie to hang on for a 3-2 victory.

The Otters will continue their week by coming home to take on the Bulldogs, wrapping up the home-and-home on Wednesday, December 31 at 6 P.M. for New Years Rockin' Eve.







