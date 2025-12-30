Kids Camp Cancelled Due to Rink Closure

The Barrie Colts would like to inform families of an important update regarding our Kids Camp scheduled for today at Sadlon Arena.

Unfortunately, due to the City of Barrie closing the rink to all use as a result of inclement weather, we are unable to host the Kids Camp as planned. As a result, the camp has been cancelled for this evening.

We recognize how much our young athletes look forward to taking part in this annual camp, and we share in the disappointment of not being able to welcome participants onto the ice.







