Celebrate New Year's Eve with the Barrie Colts

Published on December 30, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Barrie Colts are proud to welcome fans to Sadlon Arena on New Year's Eve for an exciting night of hockey, celebration, and community tradition as the Colts host the Sudbury Wolves.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Exclusive New Year's Eve Jersey Reveal & Auction

For the first time this season, the Barrie Colts will unveil their exclusive New Year's Eve-themed jerseys, created in collaboration with Collins Clothiers.

These limited-edition sweaters won't just hit the ice-they'll define it, bringing a new bold style to one of the most anticipated nights of the season.

Each game-worn jersey is available now through next week through a live online auction, giving fans a rare opportunity to secure a piece of Colts history as we ring in 2025.

The auction is officially live now:

New Year's Eve Jersey Auction

Postgame Skate:

Following the game, fans are invited to take the ice for the Colts' annual New Year's Eve skate.

Guests are asked to bring their own skates and helmets; sticks are not permitted. Re-entry will be permitted with a ticket for those who need to return to their vehicle to retrieve their equipment.

This longstanding tradition offers a special opportunity to close out 2025 on the ice, celebrate with fellow fans, and enjoy a memorable experience alongside Colts players.

World Juniors Spotlight

The night will also highlight Colts players competing at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship. During intermission, fans can watch Emil Hemming (Team Finland) face off against Kashawn Aitcheson and Cole Beaudoin (Team Canada) on the Jumbotron during intermissions and post-game. This gives us the ability to connect fans to the international stage, showcasing our very own as they represent their countries with pride.

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased online at www.barriecolts.com or in person at the Colts Store.







