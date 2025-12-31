Spirit Ride Four-Goal Third Period to Tuesday Night Win over Sarnia, 5-1

(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Eric Young)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit took control of a tight game in the third period against the Sarnia Sting on Tuesday night, scoring four times enroute to their third-straight victory. Nikita Klepov and Egor Barabanov continued to add to their season stats, with Barabanov assisting on Klepov's 20th of the season. Brody Pepoy was named first star of the game with a goal and an assist, and Carson Harmer scored in the third after dropping the gloves in the first period.

19:31 into the first period, Jacob Cloutier would open the scoring, netting his eighth of the season after picking the top right corner. Brody Pepoy found Cloutier on the wing for the primary assist, and Levi Harper picked up the secondary on the breakout to make it 1-0 in favor of the Spirit.

Stepan Shurygin stood strong in the net for the Spirit in the first, stopping all nine shots he faced to maintain the one-goal lead headed into the second.

After 1: SAG 1 - 0 SAR (Total Shots: 12 - 9)

The Sting responded late in the second with Beckham Edwards beating Stepan Shurygin through the five-hole during a four-on-four. Easton Walos picked up the assist as the Sting and Spirit stood tied at one at 15:01.

After 2: SAG 1 - 1 SAR (2nd period shots: 12 - 8 Total shots: 25 - 17)

Brody Pepoy opened the scoring in the third for his second point of the game, firing a wrist shot in between the dots to restore the lead for the Spirit. Jacob Cloutier also picked up his second point of the game with the assist, and the Spirit led 2-1 at 1:54.

After sending in the rebound, Sebastien Gervais extended his point streak to seven games with the Spirit's second goal of the period. James Guo and Liam Storch picked up the assist as the Spirit took a two-goal lead at 6:30.

Nikita Klepov picked up his 20th goal of the season after he fired in a rocket off the bar from the right dot. Hayden Barch and Egor Barabanov picked up the assist, and the Spirit led 4-1 at 8:07.

The Spirit scored their fourth goal of the period after Carson Harmer's backhand shot rang in off the bar for his 10th of the season. Graydon Jones picked up the primary assist, and Jacob Cloutier earned his third point of the game with the secondary assist at 10:04.

Final: SAG 5 - 1 SAR (3rd period shots 17 - 11, Total shots 42 - 28)

Powerplays SAG 0/1 SAR 0/2

Goaltenders: SAG: Stepan Shurygin (27 saves, 28 shots, W) SAR: Evan Maillet (37 saves, 42 shots)

The Spirit play next on Wednesday night, December 31st, against the Windsor Spitfires at the WFCU Centre. Puck drop is at 2:07pm.

