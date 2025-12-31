Sudbury Spoil Pair of Ranger Debuts as Comeback Falls Just Short
Published on December 30, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener Rangers defenceman Andrew MacNiel (right) faces off with the Sudbury Wolves
(Kitchener Rangers)
Sudbury, Ont. - There was no shortage of chances for the Kitchener Rangers throwing over 40 shots at the Sudbury goal - including multiple odd-man rushes, but Paolo Frasca and the Sudbury Wolves were up to the task defeating the Rangers by a score of 4-3.
Jack Pridham scored twice for the Rangers, now with five goals in his last two games. Pridham opened the scoring 1:42 into the game, before Sudbury responded with three unanswered goals to close out the period. Dylan Edwards scored his second in as many games to bring the Rangers within on through 40 minutes of play. After a Luca Blonda goal in the third period, Jack Pridham was able to bring the Rangers within a goal again with 2:14 in regulation, but that was as close as they would get.
Scoring Summary:
First Period
KIT 1 - SBY 0
1:42 Jack Pridham (21) - Dylan Edwards, Christian Humphreys
KIT 1 - SBY 1
4:04 Blake Clayton (5) - Rowan Henderson
KIT 1 - SBY 2
6:35 Liam Ladds (3) - Brayden Bennett
KIT 1 - SBY 3
14:03 Artem Gonchar (9) - Rowan Henderson, Blake Clayton
Second Period
KIT 2 - SBY 3
2:44 Dylan Edwards (18) - Jacob Xu, Carson Campbell
Third Period
KIT 2 - SBY 4 - GWG
5:20 Luca Blonda (1) - Alex Pharand, Vladimir Provorov
KIT 3 - SBY 4
17:46 Jack Pridham (22) - Christian Humphreys
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 41 - SBY 19
Power play: KIT 0/4 - SBY 0/3
FO%: KIT 51% - SBY 49%
The Starting Goalies:
Mason Hriczov (KIT) - 15/19 Saves, Four Goals Against, Loss
Paolo Frasca (SBY) - 38/41 Saves, Three Goals Against, Win
UP NEXT:
Kitchener close out the calendar year Wednesday afternoon for a New Year's Eve matchup against the North Bay Battalion. Puck drop is set for 1:00 p.m. at the Boart Longyear Memorial Gardens.
