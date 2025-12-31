Sudbury Spoil Pair of Ranger Debuts as Comeback Falls Just Short

Kitchener Rangers defenceman Andrew MacNiel (right) faces off with the Sudbury Wolves

Sudbury, Ont. - There was no shortage of chances for the Kitchener Rangers throwing over 40 shots at the Sudbury goal - including multiple odd-man rushes, but Paolo Frasca and the Sudbury Wolves were up to the task defeating the Rangers by a score of 4-3.

Jack Pridham scored twice for the Rangers, now with five goals in his last two games. Pridham opened the scoring 1:42 into the game, before Sudbury responded with three unanswered goals to close out the period. Dylan Edwards scored his second in as many games to bring the Rangers within on through 40 minutes of play. After a Luca Blonda goal in the third period, Jack Pridham was able to bring the Rangers within a goal again with 2:14 in regulation, but that was as close as they would get.

Scoring Summary:

First Period

KIT 1 - SBY 0

1:42 Jack Pridham (21) - Dylan Edwards, Christian Humphreys

KIT 1 - SBY 1

4:04 Blake Clayton (5) - Rowan Henderson

KIT 1 - SBY 2

6:35 Liam Ladds (3) - Brayden Bennett

KIT 1 - SBY 3

14:03 Artem Gonchar (9) - Rowan Henderson, Blake Clayton

Second Period

KIT 2 - SBY 3

2:44 Dylan Edwards (18) - Jacob Xu, Carson Campbell

Third Period

KIT 2 - SBY 4 - GWG

5:20 Luca Blonda (1) - Alex Pharand, Vladimir Provorov

KIT 3 - SBY 4

17:46 Jack Pridham (22) - Christian Humphreys

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 41 - SBY 19

Power play: KIT 0/4 - SBY 0/3

FO%: KIT 51% - SBY 49%

The Starting Goalies:

Mason Hriczov (KIT) - 15/19 Saves, Four Goals Against, Loss

Paolo Frasca (SBY) - 38/41 Saves, Three Goals Against, Win

UP NEXT:

Kitchener close out the calendar year Wednesday afternoon for a New Year's Eve matchup against the North Bay Battalion. Puck drop is set for 1:00 p.m. at the Boart Longyear Memorial Gardens.

