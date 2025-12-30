Firebirds Partner with Food Bank of Eastern Michigan for Annual Firebirds Fight Hunger Food Drive

Published on December 30, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds are once again teaming up with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan and its partner agencies to help local families facing food insecurity this winter. Through the annual Firebirds Fight Hunger Nights, fans are invited to participate in a special food drive during two upcoming home games on January 3 against the Brampton Steelheads and January 7 against the Sarnia Sting, both at 7 p.m.

Fans can make a difference by bringing non-perishable food items including canned vegetables, pasta, rice, and protein-rich foods to either game. A donation of five nonperishable items earns a ticket to the game, allowing fans to support Genesee County families while enjoying Firebirds hockey.

"We're proud to once again partner with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan through our Firebirds Fight Hunger program," said Firebirds President Jeremy Torrey. "Year after year, the generosity of our fans, sponsors, and community continues to make a meaningful difference for families facing food insecurity. This annual food drive reflects the strength of our partnership and our shared commitment to giving back where it matters most."

This year's Firebirds Fight Hunger initiative is made possible through the generous support of event sponsors Dort Financial Credit Union, Kroger, and Sysco, along with event supporters Big John's Steak & Onion and The View Newspaper Group, whose commitment helps strengthen the impact of this community initiative.

"Our collaboration with the Flint Firebirds plays a vital role in helping families across our region access the food they need," said Kara Ross, President & CEO of the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan. "The support of the team and their fans helps ensure that no one has to face hunger alone during the colder months."

All non-perishable food donations collected during the January 3 and January 17 games will be distributed directly to selected Food Bank partner agencies in Genesee County. These agencies play a critical role in addressing hunger and food insecurity at the local level. The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan supports more than 600 partner organizations across 22 counties, including food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and youth programs. In addition, 25% of all 50/50 raffle proceeds from both games will benefit the Food Bank.

Together, the Flint Firebirds, the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, and Firebirds fans can help ensure families in the community have access to nutritious food when they need it most. Both organizations extend their sincere thanks to fans for their continued generosity and support.







