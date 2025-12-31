Erliden's Spectacular Stop Denies Dogs Late Push

BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. The Bulldogs opened a home-and-home series to end off 2025 against the Erie Otters with their first visit to the TD Civic Centre.

The Otters controlled the opening frame and struck first at 4:08. The play started with Callum Hughes driving the net, and after McLean Agrette collected the rebound, he fed Hughes in the slot, where he buried his seventh of the season. Just 21 seconds later, the visitors doubled their lead on a similar sequence. Michael Dec led the rush, collected his own rebound, and slipped the puck past Egorov for his 16th of the year. The Otters nearly added another as Gabriel Frasca rang one off the post, but the Bulldogs answered back at 11:29 to cut the deficit in half. Caleb Malhotra found Luca Testa waiting on the doorstep, Testa handled the puck just below the goal line before sliding the puck and his stick back through his legs for an incredible between the legs shot that banked off Noah Erliden and into the net for his 10th of the season. Later in the frame, with Bogart sent off for tripping, the Bulldogs threatened short-handed as Malhotra broke in alone, but Erliden stood tall and turned the chance aside. The Otters looked to restore their two-goal advantage as Luc Plante found Garrett Frazer in tight, but Egorov slid across the crease and made a sharp glove save. The Bulldogs head to the locker room trailing by one but hold a 14-12 edge in shots over the Otters.

The Bulldogs came out strong in the middle frame, looking to even the score as Luca Testa led a rush with Jeremy Freeman joining the play. Testa drove the net, and Freeman nearly redirected the rebound, but the puck slid just wide. The Bulldogs went to their first power play advantage and generated a couple of quality chances. Caleb Malhotra dropped the puck back to Cooper Dennis, who looked to go five-hole but was turned aside. In the final moments of the advantage, Malhotra unloaded a shot from the dot, but it was also denied.

The intensity ramped up when Joseph Banas threw a big hit in the right corner of the Erie zone but after 40 minutes of play, the score remained unchanged, with the Otters holding a slim 21-20 edge in shots.

The Bulldogs looked to strike early as Zach Sandhu teed one up from the blue line, but his shot rang off the crossbar and out. However, Brantford was able to pull even at 5:35 on the power play. The sequence started with Engle finding Vanacker, who then set up Luca Testa on the doorstep. Testa buried his 11th of the season, and his second of the game, to tie the contest at two. The Bulldogs looked to take the lead as Jeremy Freeman found an opening in the slot, but his chance was turned aside. Moments later, Vanacker and Rossetto broke in, but Rossetto's attempt was just wide. At the other end, the Otters looked to jump back in front as Hughes had a chance, but Egorov stood tall and made the save. In the final minute, the Otters regained the lead at 19:12. McLean Agrette set up Lucas Ambrosio, who buried his first of the season. The Bulldogs pushed back with a quality chance from Caleb Malhotra set from Cooper Dennis in the right circle staring at an open goal but Noah Erliden dove from the top of his crease back to his left post to make a spectacular diving glove save with just 6-seconds to play to save the Otters 3-2 win.

Brantford returns to action tomorrow, December 31, closing out the year against the Erie Otters at Erie Insurance Arena. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m.







