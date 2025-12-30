IceDogs Sweep Home-And-Home against Steelheads for Third Straight Win

Published on December 30, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

After claiming a 4-3 win Sunday afternoon, the Niagara IceDogs returned to the ice Monday night at the CAA Centre to face the Brampton Steelheads for the second time in two days. The rematch proved to be just as close as Sunday's game, as it took a full 60-minute effort for the IceDogs to earn the win. Niagara's top scorers and some late-game dominance in the crease proved to be the difference.

Getting the scoring started was Blake Barnes, who grabbed his first goal of the season and the first goal of his OHL career. Barnes capitalized on the centring pass from Ryan Roobroeck and beat Steelheads' netminder Luke Johnson. Steelheads' captain and points leader, Mason Zebeski, evened things up later in the first period with a tip-in on the power play.

The tied game was short-lived as Roobroeck scored his 20th goal of the season on a curl and drag shot off the rush, which squeaked through Johnson. This is Roobroeck's third consecutive season reaching the 20-goal mark, extending his point streak to eight games, as he continues to improve his stock ahead of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Rookie sensation Ryerson Edgar took advantage of four-on-four time early in the second period, putting in the rebound of a Riley Patterson shot.

Edgar is now at 20 points in 30 games in his rookie season at just 16 years old.

Zach Nyman briefly brought the Steelheads back to within one goal, but Riley Patterson restored the two-goal advantage with his 20th goal of the season and third point of the game.

The Vancouver Canucks prospect is currently leading the IceDogs with 44 points in 32 games and is on pace for the best season of his three-year OHL career. Patterson and Roobroeck finished the night tied for the team lead in goals with 20 apiece.

The Steelheads' power play continued to be a problem Monday night, converting late in the second period for their third goal of the game. Mason Zebeski scored his second power-play goal and third point of the night, pulling the Steelheads within one.

While the Steelheads were applying pressure, the third period belonged to Vladislav Yermolenko, who shut the door with several highlight-reel saves. Yermolenko impressively started both games of the back-to-back and held the late lead for the IceDogs on Monday night. Yermolenko faced an onslaught of 41 shots, 14 of which came in the third period, but he stood tall and helped secure the IceDogs' third straight win.

With the win, the IceDogs were able to jump the Kingston Frontenacs for sixth place in the Eastern Conference. They are now just three points back of the North Bay Battalion for second in the Central Division.

On Wednesday, the IceDogs are back home at the Meridian Centre for their annual New Years Eve game at 6 p.m. against the Oshawa Generals. The game will be followed by a one-hour public skate with the team.

