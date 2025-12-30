Sixth Annual First Responders Night Is Friday, January 2nd

The sixth annual First Responders Night is Friday, January 2nd as the Royal City Jockstraps host the Brantford Bulldogs. The Jockstraps will recognize and honour all First Responders with the Chief of Police Gord Cobey, Guelph Fire Chief Steven Goode, and the EMS Chief Stephen Dewar participating in the ceremonial puck drop.

Representatives from Guelph Police, Guelph Fire, and Guelph EMS will be on hand on the concourse, along with representatives from their charity of choice, Victim Services Wellington. Friday's game will feature a Chuck-a-Puck in support of Victim Services. Fans can toss their puck drop a chance to win one of three great prizes.

